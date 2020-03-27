Bad news for The Walking Dead fans has turned into good news for Killing Eve fans. AMC’s The Walking Dead season 10 ended prematurely due to the Coronavirus pandemic shutting down production. Fortunately, completed episodes of Killing Eve season three are ready to fill the vacated timeslot two weeks earlier than planned.

AMC announced season three will now premiere on Sunday, April 12, 2020 at 9pm ET/PT. And, season three will air simultaneously on BBC America and AMC.

The announcement was accompanied by the release of the official season three trailer and a new poster.

“We know how adored this series is and we know how keen people are for great content right now,” stated Sarah Barnett, president of AMC Networks Entertainment Group and AMC Studios. “This season of Killing Eve digs deep psychologically, and with actors like Sandra Oh, Jodie Comer and Fiona Shaw the results are nothing short of astonishing. We literally couldn’t wait for fans to see it.”

Kim Bodnia, Sean Delaney, and Owen McDonnell also return to star in the upcoming third season. Newcomers to the cast include Dame Harriet Walter (Succession), Danny Sapani (Harlots), Gemma Whelan (Game of Thrones), Camille Cottin (Call My Agent), Steve Pemberton (Inside No. 9), Raj Bajaj (A Christmas Prince: The Royal Wedding), Turlough Convery (Ready Player One), Pedja Bjelac (Harry Potter), and Evgenia Dodina (One Week and a Day).







The Season 3 Plot Description:

“The third season of the award-winning drama continues the story of two women with brutal pasts, addicted to each other but now trying desperately to live their lives without their drug of choice. For Villanelle (Jodie Comer), the assassin without a job, Eve (Sandra Oh) is dead. For Eve, the ex-MI6 operative hiding in plain sight, Villanelle will never find her.

All seems fine until a shocking and personal death sets them on a collision course yet again. The journey back to each other will cost both of them friends, family, and allegiances…and perhaps a share of their souls.”









