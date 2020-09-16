Jim Carrey Signs on to Play Joe Biden on ‘SNL’ Season 46

NBC announced two-time Golden Golden winner Jim Carrey will be Saturday Night Live‘s Joe Biden for the upcoming 46th season. Maya Rudolph is expected back to play VP candidate Kamala Harris and Alec Baldwin will reprise his role as Donald Trump.

In addition to announcing Carrey as Biden, SNL confirmed the addition of three featured players to the season 46th cast:

Lauren Holt is an actor, comedian, singer and improviser. She was a house performer at the Upright Citizens Brigade theater in Los Angeles and starred in the independent web series “The Filth” as well as the short film “Parent Teacher Conference,” for which she received a Best Actress nomination at the Atlanta Comedy Film Festival.

Punkie Johnson is a comedian and writer whose recent credits include Space Force, Corporate, Adam Ruins Everything, and Bill Burr Presents: The Ringers. She was a New Face at the Just for Laughs Festival in 2019 and is a proud paid regular at the world famous Comedy Store in Hollywood.

Andrew Dismukes has served as an SNL staff writer since season 43. He is a stand-up comedian who was selected for the 2017 New Faces Showcase at the Just for Laughs Festival and has performed at other festivals, including Comedy Central’s Colossal ClusterFest and the New York Comedy Festival.

Season 46 will return to shooting in-studio beginning with its premiere episode on October 3, 2020 airing at 11:30pm ET/8:30pm PT. Season 45 ended with episodes filmed at home by the cast, however NBC’s decided they can safely return to working in front of a limited in-studio audience. Per NBC, SNL will coordinate with Governor Cuomo’s team to abide by Covid-19 safety guidelines.

The new season will air five consecutive new episodes throughout October.

