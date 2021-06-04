Disney+’s summer schedule includes the much-anticipated Marvel series Loki starring Tom Hiddleston as well as Scarlett Johansson in Black Widow and the animated film, Luca. The subscription service will also add Jungle Cruise with Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt to their “Summer of Disney+” lineup.

The Monsters, Inc franchise grows with the addition of Monsters at Work premiering July 2nd. Plus the new series Turner & Hooch based on the 1989 Tom Hanks film of the same name arrives on July 16th. ’80s comedies Mrs. Doubtfire, Adventures in Babysitting, and The Sandlot will also be added to Disney+’s roster over the next couple of months.

Walt Disney Animation Studios’ Raya and the Last Dragon begins the “Summer of Disney+” on June 4th, with Tomorrowland and X-Men: Dark Phoenix closing it out on Friday, September 3rd.

Summer of Disney+ Premiere Dates and Descriptions:

Friday, June 4

“Raya and the Last Dragon” (Available to All Subscribers)

“Raya and the Last Dragon” takes us on an exciting, epic journey to the fantasy world of Kumandra, where humans and dragons lived together long ago in harmony. But when an evil force threatened the land, the dragons sacrificed themselves to save humanity. Now, 500 years later, that same evil has returned and it’s up to a lone warrior, Raya, to track down the legendary last dragon to restore the fractured land and its divided people. However, along her journey, she’ll learn that it’ll take more than a dragon to save the world—it’s going to take trust and teamwork as well.

“Us Again”

From Walt Disney Animation Studios comes a spectacular short film, set in a vibrant city pulsating with rhythm and movement. In “Us Again,” an elderly man and his young-at-heart wife rekindle their youthful passion for life and each other on one magical night. The years fade away as the joy of dancing propels them across the exciting cityscape of their youth and revives fond memories.

Wednesday, June 9

Marvel Studios’ “Loki” (Premiere)

Marvel Studios’ “Loki” features the God of Mischief as he steps out of his brother’s shadow in a new Disney+ series that takes place after the events of “Avengers: Endgame.” Tom Hiddleston returns as the title character, joined by Owen Wilson, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Sophia Di Martino, Wunmi Mosaku and Richard E. Grant. Kate Herron directs “Loki,” and Michael Waldron is head writer.

Friday, June 11

“Zenimation” (Season 2 Premiere)

The series that creates a mindfulness soundscape experience with scenes from the timeless films of Walt Disney Animation Studios, returns for a new season. Enjoy moments from over eight decades of acclaimed films – including scenes from Disney’s first feature Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs all the way through to never-before-seen moments from Raya and the Last Dragon. Unplug, relax, and refresh your senses with the soundscapes of Disney Animation’s Zenimation, a tribute to the visual and sound artists who have created Disney Animation’s legacy of films.

“The Pacifier”

A super tough Navy SEAL agrees to take care of a scientist’s family, only to discover that from diapers to curfews, this is his toughest mission yet.

Friday, June 18

“Luca” (Premiere)

Set in a beautiful seaside town on the Italian Riviera, Disney and Pixar’s original feature film “Luca” is a coming-of-age story about one young boy experiencing an unforgettable summer filled with gelato, pasta and endless scooter rides. Luca (voice of Jacob Tremblay) shares these adventures with his newfound best friend, Alberto (voice of Jack Dylan Grazer), but all the fun is threatened by a deeply-held secret: they are sea monsters from another world just below the water’s surface.

Friday, June 25

“The Mysterious Benedict Society” (Premiere)

Placed undercover at a boarding school known as The Institute, a group of orphans must foil a nefarious plot with global ramifications while creating a new sort of family along the way. Based on the bestseller by Trenton Lee Stewart which Time Magazine called “one of the best young adult books of all time,” The Mysterious Benedict Society” stars Emmy® Award winner Tony Hale in the titular role and features a standout ensemble of young actors.

“Wolfgang” (Premiere)

Wolfgang Puck persevered after a troubled childhood in Austria to pursue his dreams and become the world’s most famous chef, along the way inventing a radically new American cuisine and creating the very concept of the “celebrity chef.” This is the inspiring and emotional true story of the man behind the legend.

“Adventures in Babysitting” (1987)

A seemingly quiet night turns into a wild expedition for a teen babysitter.

Friday, July 2

“Monsters At Work” (Premiere)

“Monsters At Work” tells the story of Tylor Tuskmon and his dream to become a Jokester, as well as his misadventures with MIFT, the crew that keeps Monsters, Incorporated running. Produced by Disney Television Animation and inspired by the world of Disney and Pixar’s Academy Award-winning “Monsters, Inc.,” the series introduces new monster characters alongside returning favorites and stars Ben Feldman as the voice of Tylor Tuskmon. Billy Crystal and John Goodman reprise their beloved roles as Mike Wazowski and James P. “Sulley” Sullivan.

“The Sandlot”

One boy becomes a part of the gang, nine boys become a team and their leader becomes a legend by confronting the terrifying mystery beyond the right-field wall.

Friday, July 9

Marvel Studios’ “Black Widow” (Disney+ Premier Access)

In Marvel Studios’ action-packed spy thriller “Black Widow,” Natasha Romanoff aka Black Widow confronts the darker parts of her ledger when a dangerous conspiracy with ties to her past arises. Pursued by a force that will stop at nothing to bring her down, Natasha must deal with her history as a spy and the broken relationships left in her wake long before she became an Avenger. Scarlett Johansson reprises her role as Natasha/Black Widow, Florence Pugh stars as Yelena, David Harbour portrays Alexei/The Red Guardian, and Rachel Weisz is Melina. Directed by Cate Shortland and produced by Kevin Feige, “Black Widow”—the first film in Phase Four of the Marvel Cinematic Universe— will launch simultaneously in theaters and on Disney+ with Premier Access in most Disney+ markets on July 9, 2021.

“MIRACULOUS WORLD: Shanghai, The Legend of Ladydragon”

On school break, Marincette heads to Shanghai to meet Adrien. But after arriving, Marinette loses all her stuff, including the Miraculous that allows her to turn into Ladybug!

“Flicka”

Defying her stern, practical rancher father, a 14-year-old girl befriends a wild filly, and with her older brother’s help, tries to buy the animal back from a rodeo entrepreneur by winning a wild horse race, only to nearly lose her again when a mountain lion attacks during the stormy trip home.

Friday, July 16

“Turner & Hooch” (Premiere)

When an ambitious, buttoned-up US Marshal inherits a big unruly dog, he soon realizes the dog he didn’t want may be the partner he needs. Turner & Hooch stars Josh Peck as Scott Turner, son of Detective Scott Turner portrayed by Tom Hanks in the 1989 film of the same name.

“We Bought a Zoo”

A single dad tries to give his family a fresh start by moving to a home in the middle of a zoo.

Friday, July 23

“Stuntman” (Premiere)

From executive producers Dwayne Johnson (“Jungle Cruise”) and Dany Garcia from Seven Bucks Productions, and directed by Kurt Mattila, “Stuntman” chronicles the highs and lows of veteran Hollywood stuntman, Eddie Braun as he attempts what many argue is the most dangerous stunt in cinematic history. Following in the footsteps of his childhood idol, Evel Knievel, Braun reflects on having survived multiple car crashes, explosions, and death-defying leaps over the course of his 30+ year career in film and television. Now, in his mid-50s and contemplating retirement, Braun decides to cap off an extraordinary career by recreating Evel Knievel’s infamous unsuccessful Snake River Canyon rocket jump.

“Playing with Sharks” (Premiere)

From National Geographic Documentary Films and two-time Emmy®-nominated director Sally Aitken, “Playing with Sharks” captures the life of Valerie Taylor—a woman ahead of her time whose life’s work has become the basis for much of what we know about sharks today. A fearless diver, cinematographer, and pioneering conservationist, Valerie is a living legend and icon. Through remarkable underwater archival footage, along with interviews with Valerie herself, “Playing with Sharks” follows this daring ocean explorer’s trajectory from champion spearfisher to passionate shark protector.

“Chip ‘n’ Dale: Park Life” (Premiere)

Two tiny chipmunks have huge adventures while trying to live the good life in a big city park.

“Ice Age: The Meltdown”

Manny, Sid, Diego and Scrat join forces with new friends: Ellie and her possum brothers, Crash and Eddie, to save the valley from an epic flood.

Friday, July 30

“Jungle Cruise” (Disney+ Premier Access)

Join fan favorites Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt for the adventure of a lifetime on Disney’s “Jungle Cruise,” a rollicking thrill-ride down the Amazon with wisecracking skipper Frank Wolff and intrepid researcher Dr. Lily Houghton. Lily travels from London, England to the Amazon jungle and enlists Frank’s questionable services to guide her downriver on La Quila—his ramshackle-but-charming boat. Lily is determined to uncover an ancient tree with unparalleled healing abilities—possessing the power to change the future of medicine. Thrust on this epic quest together, the unlikely duo encounters innumerable dangers and supernatural forces, all lurking in the deceptive beauty of the lush rainforest. But as the secrets of the lost tree unfold, the stakes reach even higher for Lily and Frank and their fate—and mankind’s—hangs in the balance.

“Turning the Tables with Robin Roberts” (Premiere)

Get personal with Robin Roberts and some of Hollywood’s groundbreaking women as they bear witness to their incredible journeys on their path to purpose. Each episode is a profound conversation filled with emotion and inspiration. Listen to never-before-heard stories of how these groundbreakers came face-to-face with their vulnerability, authenticity and intuition. Discover their commonalities and learn how their stories and experiences created room for expansion and evolution.

“Short Circuit” (Season 2 Premiere)

If you could tell any story with the team of talented artists at Walt Disney Animation Studios, what would you create? Welcome to Short Circuit, an experimental, innovative program where anyone at the Studio can pitch an idea and get selected to create their own short film. Season 2 features five all-new short films.

“The Wonderful World of Mickey Mouse” (Batch 2 Premiere)

It’s nothing but fun and excitement for Mickey Mouse and his best friends as they embark on their greatest adventures yet, navigating the pitfalls and curveballs of a wild and crazy world where the magic of Disney makes the impossible possible.

“Garfield”

A jealous Garfield lures Odie out of the house where he wanders away and gets lost. Discovering that Odie’s in danger, Garfield springs into action with a tummy full of lasagna to save him.

Friday, August 6

“Mrs. Doubtfire”

The eccentric dad of three children dresses as a British nanny so he can care for his children at the home of their mother in this touching comedy.

Friday, August 13

“Aquamarine”

Two 13-year-old best friends embark on the adventure of their lives when they discover a mermaid named Aquamarine in a swimming pool.

Friday, August 20

“Growing Up Animal” (Premiere)

“Growing Up Animal,” the six episode, Disney+ original series from National Geographic, takes viewers on the intimate and extraordinary adventure of baby animals, from the safety of the womb to the uncertainty of birth and their tentative first steps. Each episode follows the incredible transformation of a different iconic animal, including baby chimps, sea lions, elephants, African wild dogs, lions, and grizzlies. “Growing Up Animal” is the magical story of a mother’s instinct to nurture and her infant’s drive to survive.

“Eragon”

In a mythical time, a teenage boy becomes a dragon rider and embarks on a journey of adventure.

Friday, September 3

“Tomorrowland”

A former boy-genius jaded by disillusionment and a bright, optimistic teen bursting with scientific curiosity embark on a danger-filled mission to unearth the secrets of an enigmatic place somewhere in time and space known only as “Tomorrowland.”

“X-Men: Dark Phoenix”

When Jean Grey is struck by a mysterious cosmic force that transforms her into the iconic Dark Phoenix, the X-Men must unite to face their most devastating enemy yet — one of their own.







