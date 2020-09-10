‘Doogie Howser, M.D.’ Reboot Moving Forward at Disney+

Disney+ and 20th Television are reimagining Doogie Howser, M.D., the popular ’80s series that starred Neil Patrick Harris, with Doogie Kameāloha, M.D. (working title) which was just picked up to series. The new take on the popular medical drama that aired for four seasons on ABC will be set in Hawaii and has Kourtney Kang (Fresh Off the Boat, How I Met Your Mother) on board as writer and executive producer.

“Thirty years ago, a young medical prodigy took the world by storm and left a lasting impact on pop culture,” stated Ricky Strauss, president, Content and Marketing, Disney+. “Kourtney and the team at 20th Television have created a very modern take on this beloved property which will resonate with our global Disney+ audience. We can’t wait to introduce the world to the new Doogie!”

Doogie Kameāloha, M.D. is targeting a 2021 premiere on Disney+. Jake Kasdan and Melvin Mar are on board to executive produce, with Jesse Bocho and Dayna Bocho producing.

“Doogie Howser MD is beloved by everyone at our studio, so we knew that if we were going to reinvent it for a new generation, we had to have both the blessing and participation of the Bochcos and a creator with a fresh, new take that made us lean in,” said Carolyn Cassidy, president, 20th Television. “Kourtney’s vision for the character is so inspired, we’ve been dying to collaborate with Melvin and Jake again, and Disney+ is exactly the right home for this idea. We couldn’t be more excited.”

20th Television has not announced who’ll be taking on the title role.

The Plot:

“Set in modern-day Hawaii, the 10-episode comedy follows Lahela ‘Doogie’ Kameāloha, a mixed race 16-year-old girl, juggling a budding medical career and life as a teenager. Guiding Lahela (and also complicating things) is her family, including her spit-fire Irish mother who’s also her supervisor at the hospital, and her Hawaiian ‘Local Boy’ father struggling to accept that his daughter is no longer his little girl.”







