Although the King wishes she’d be a wife and not a soldier, a pregnant Catherine of Aragon dons her armor and goes to battle in the first trailer for The Spanish Princess Part 2. Starz’ epic limited series continues with season two drawn from The Constant Princess and The King’s Curse by Philippa Gregory and arriving on October 11, 2020.

In an interview with Elle, co-showrunner Emma Frost explained where we pick up Catherine’s story. “We start with her having everything she ever wanted, which allows us to examine the relationship between gender and power,” stated Frost. “How her success or failure as a woman impacts her ability to exercise or retain that power.”

Charlotte Hope (The English Game, Game of Thrones) returns as Queen Catherine and Ruairi O’Connor (Delicious, Teen Spirit) is back as King Henry VIII.

The eight-episode second season also features returning cast members Stephanie Levi-John (Diversion, Striking Out) as Catherine’s trusted confidante Lina de Cardonnes and Georgie Henley (The Chronicles of Narnia Trilogy) as Henry’s younger sister, Queen of Scotland Margaret (“Meg”) Tudor. Laura Carmichael (Downton Abbey) returns as Margaret (“Maggie”) Pole.

The Plot, Courtesy of Starz:

The Spanish Princess series return continues the story of Queen Catherine (Hope) and Henry VIII (O’Connor). Presiding over the most glamorous court in Europe and beloved by their people, together they create an England that is proud, confident and strong enough to withstand threat from abroad. Catherine’s struggle to produce an heir places her marriage and position in the court at risk, and she is haunted by her choices from the past.

Despite proving herself a politician, a diplomat, a national inspiration and even a military commander, Catherine must battle to save her love with the King, and to preserve the peace and prosperity of their reign.