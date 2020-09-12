‘Doom Patrol’ Earns a Well Deserved Third Season from HBO Max

Doom Patrol has been renewed for a third season by HBO Max. The comic book-inspired series earned a third season order after the first two seasons proved Doom Patrol is one of the most popular Max Originals series available on the premium network.

“Doom Patrol came to HBO Max with an already deep and passionate fan base and has risen to the top as one of the most watched Max Originals on the platform,” said Sarah Aubrey, head of original content, HBO Max. “The series sits well in our portfolio and we are glad to greenlight a third season to continue this distinctive style of storytelling that resonates so well with critics and fans alike.”

The critically acclaimed series is based on DC characters created by Arnold Drake, Bob Haney, and Bruno Premiani. Jeremy Carver, Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, Chris Dingess and Geoff Johns serve as executive producers.

“On behalf of the wonderful cast, writers and crew, we are thrilled and grateful for the opportunity to return to Doom Manor,” said executive producer Jeremy Carver. “And we are especially thankful for our partners at Berlanti Productions, Warner Bros. Television, DC UNIVERSE and, of course, HBO Max.”

All episodes of the first two seasons are currently streaming on HBO Max. There’s no word yet on when we can expect season three to arrive.

The cast of Doom Patrol includes Brendan Fraser, Matt Bomer, Diane Guerrero, April Bowlby, and Joivan Wade. Timothy Dalton and Abigail Shapiro also star in the popular series.

A Look Back at Season 2, Courtesy of HBO Max:

In season two of Doom Patrol, DC’s strangest group of heroes — including Cliff Steele aka Robotman (Fraser), Larry Trainor aka Negative Man (Bomer), Jane aka Crazy Jane (Guerrero), Rita Farr aka Elasti-Woman (Bowlby), and Victor Stone aka Cyborg (Wade) — attempted, once again, to save the world. Following the defeat of Mr. Nobody, the heroes found themselves mini-sized and stranded on Cliff’s toy race car track. They began to deal with their feelings of betrayal by Niles Caulder aka The Chief (Dalton), while confronting their own personal baggage.

As each member faced the challenge of growing beyond their own past traumatic experiences, they realized they must come together to embrace and protect the newest member of the family: Dorothy Spinner (Shapiro), Niles’ daughter, whose powers remain a mysterious but real threat to bringing on the end of the world.







