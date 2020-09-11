‘The Goldbergs’ Season 8 ‘Airplane!’ Teaser and Special Episode 1 Poster

ABC’s The Goldbergs just unveiled a short teaser video and poster for the show’s upcoming season eight premiere. Once again the half-hour comedy will kick off its season with an homage to a classic ’80s comedy film, with Airplane! having that honor this year.

The teaser doesn’t show the family actually on the plane, but the “don’t call me Shirley” line makes its way into the video. Previous season premieres have featured homages to Risky Business, The Breakfast Club, Weird Science, Sixteen Candles, and National Lampoon’s Vacation.

Season eight episodes one and two will air back-to-back on Wednesday, October 21, 2020 beginning at 8pm ET/PT.

The series stars Wendi McLendon-Covey as Beverly Goldberg, Sean Giambrone as Adam Goldberg, Troy Gentile as Barry Goldberg, Hayley Orrantia as Erica Goldberg, and Sam Lerner as Geoff Schwartz. George Segal plays Al “Pops” Solomon and Jeff Garlin stars as Murray Goldberg.

The critically acclaimed comedy was created by Adam F. Goldberg. Goldberg executive produces with Doug Robinson, Alex Barnow, Chris Bishop, Annette Davis, Mike Sikowitz, Bill Callahan, David Guarascio, and Annie Mebane.

The Goldbergs Plot, Courtesy of ABC:

The Goldbergs return! Everyone’s favorite ‘80s family is back and radder than ever. This season is bound to be historic as meddling Mama Beverly and delightful curmudgeon Murray are faced with an (almost) empty nest! Last year, eldest kid Erica decided the life of wanna-be rockstar wasn’t for her, so she set her sights on heading back to school and actually trying this time. Meanwhile, Hot-tempered middle child Barry has graduated and is ready to move on from his longtime love, Lainey Lewis, and reinvent himself in college. The only catch is that both Erica and Barry are headed to the same school! That leaves the youngest and resident geek Adam as the only Goldberg child left in the house.

Adam’s year will be legendary too as he navigates life as a nerdy upperclassmen, while still facing nefarious bullies, social anxieties and maybe even the return of a “first” love he thought moved away. As Beverly zeroes her smothering powers in on her last schmoopie at home, Murray, too, will find the house eerily quiet without most of his moron kids running around. When he realizes he may have squandered the majority of their childhood sitting in his recliner, he decides to make a real effort for the first time in his life.

Of course, Erica’s lovable goof of a boyfriend Geoff Schwartz is back, eager to kick off the gap year he decided to take to relax and spend some quality time with his stressed-out college girlfriend.

As always, rounding out the Goldberg clan is beloved grandfather Al “Pops” Solomon. Pops will remain the treasured, reliable patriarch of the Goldberg crew, steadfast in his timeless wisdom, giant heart and appetite for deli to match.