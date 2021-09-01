HBO Max’s official Doom Patrol season three trailer begins with Michelle Gomez (Chilling Adventures of Sabrina) as Madame Rouge arriving in a time travel capsule and totally confusing the Doom Patrol, with Rita immediately cutting to the chase and asking, “Who in the sweet mercy of f*ck are you?” Madame Rouge quickly explains she needs them to help kill the Brotherhood of Evil…oh, she always warns the Sisterhood of Dada is going to be an even bigger problem.

The bizarre assortment of superheroes we’ve come to love for two seasons doesn’t want any part in murdering anyone. But Madame Rouge is persistent and insists, “They are coming for us – this is everyone’s problem!”

The season three cast includes Brendan Fraser as “Robotman” aka Cliff Steele, Matt Bomer as “Negative Man” aka Larry Trainor, April Bowlby as “Elasti-Woman” aka Rita Farr, and Diane Guerrero as “Crazy Jane.” Timothy Dalton returns as scientist Niles Caulder aka “The Chief.”

HBO Max has set a September 23, 2021 premiere date for the new season, with the first three episodes available on that date. New episodes arrive on subsequent Thursdays. The third season will wrap up on November 11th.

Doom Patrol is based on the DC characters created by Arnold Drake, Bob Haney, and Bruno Premiani. Jeremy Carver, Geoff Johns, Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, Chris Dingess, and Tamara Becher-Wilkinson serve as executive producers.

The Plot, Courtesy of HBO Max:

Each member of the Doom Patrol suffered a horrible accident that gave them superhuman abilities, but also left them scarred and disfigured. Part support group, part Super Hero team, the Doom Patrol is a band of superpowered freaks who fight for a world that wants nothing to do with them.

Season three opens on the culmination of Dorothy’s (Abi Monterey) confrontation with the Candlemaker that leads to a devastating loss. The Doom Patrol is at a difficult crossroads and each member struggles to face who they are and who they want to be. And things get a whole lot more complicated when Madame Rouge (Gomez) arrives in a time machine with a very specific mission, if only she could remember it.









