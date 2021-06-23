‘Turner & Hooch’ Trailer is 2 Minutes of Tail-Wagging Goofiness

The official trailer for Disney+’s Turner & Hooch introduces Scott Turner (Josh Peck), a single guy who doesn’t want a dog. He doesn’t have time for one and is definitely not interested in taking on all the responsibilities that ensue with the arrival of a canine family member. Unfortunately, the decision’s taken out of his hands when his dad (played by Tom Hanks in the original 1989 film) passes away and leaves him Hooch.

In addition to Josh Peck, the cast includes Carra Patterson (“Jessica Baxter”), Brandon Jay McLaren (“Xavier Wilson”), Anthony Ruivivar (“Chief James Mendez”), and Lyndsy Fonseca (“Laura Turner”). Jeremy Maguire (“Matthew Garland”), Vanessa Lengies (“Erica Mouniere”), and Reginald VelJohnson (“Mayor David Sutton”) also star. Becca Tobin recurs in season one.

The four-legged role is handled by five French Mastiffs.

Turner & Hooch (the series) was created by Matt Nix who serves as a writer and executive producer. McG directed the first episode and also executive produces along with Michael Horowitz, Robert Duncan McNeill, and Mary Viola.

Disney+’s new family-friendly, dog-friendly series launches on July 21, 2021. Season one will consist of 12 episodes.

The Plot:

When an ambitious, buttoned-up US Marshal inherits a big unruly dog, he soon realizes the dog he didn’t want may be the partner he needs.