It’s incredible that there still exists 57 hours of The Beatles footage that’s never been seen by the public in the 50 years since the group’s breakup yet is worthy of inclusion in a 2021 documentary series. Walt Disney Studios’ The Beatles: Get Back is made up entirely of rare, restored footage, with Oscar winning director Peter Jackson at the helm of the three-part docuseries which just dropped an official trailer and poster.

The docuseries is a collaboration between Peter Jackson and The Beatles, and has Paul McCartney, Ringo Starr, Yoko Ono Lennon, Olivia Harrison involved as producers. Jackson, Clare Olssen, and Jonathan Clyde also serve as producers, with Apple Corps’ Jeff Jones and Ken Kamins executive producing.

The Beatles Get Back is a The Walt Disney Studios production in association with Apple Corps Ltd. and WingNut Films Productions Ltd. Jackson’s behind the scenes team includes editor Jabez Olssen (Rogue One: A Star Wars Story), music supervisor Giles Martin (Rocketman), and Michael Hedges (The Adventures of Tintin) and Brent Burge (The Hobbit trilogy) serving as the re-recording mixers. The music is mixed by Giles Martin and Sam Okell.

The docuseries will air on Disney+ on November 25, 26, and 27th.

Disney+ released the following description of The Beatles: Get Back:

The Beatles: Get Back takes audiences back in time to the band’s January 1969 recording sessions, which became a pivotal moment in music history. The docuseries showcases The Beatles’ creative process as they attempt to write 14 new songs in preparation for their first live concert in over two years. Faced with a nearly impossible deadline, the strong bonds of friendship shared by John Lennon, Paul McCartney, George Harrison, and Ringo Starr are put to the test.

The docuseries is compiled from nearly 60 hours of unseen footage shot over 21 days, directed by Michael Lindsay-Hogg in 1969, and from more than 150 hours of unheard audio, most of which has been locked in a vault for over half a century. Jackson is the only person in 50 years to have been given access to this Beatles treasure trove, all of which has now been brilliantly restored. What emerges is an unbelievably intimate portrait of The Beatles, showing how, with their backs against the wall, they could still rely on their friendship, good humor, and creative genius.

While plans derail and relationships are put to the test, some of the world’s most iconic songs are composed and performed. The docuseries features – for the first time in its entirety – The Beatles’ last live performance as a group, the unforgettable rooftop concert on London’s Savile Row, as well as other songs and classic compositions featured on the band’s final two albums, Abbey Road and Let It Be.







