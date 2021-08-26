Dug from ‘Up’ Gets His Own Series of Shorts with ‘Dug Days’

Squirrel!!! Pixar Animation Studios is honoring International Dog Day with the release of a short teaser trailer for Dug Days starring the lovable Dug the dog from Up. The fun teaser trailer reveals Dug will be joined in the series of five shorts by Up‘s Carl and Russell along with a squirrel.

Up screenwriter and co-director Bob Peterson wrote and directed Dug Days. Peterson also lends his voice to the easily-distracted goofy dog once again.

“Dug is pure of heart — he’s a good soul. I think people enjoy that part of Dug,” said Peterson. “Plus, people love their dogs. We’ve gone to great lengths to include truth in dog behavior, so they see their own dogs in Dug.”

“Everything is new, and he’s excited about all of it. But the smallest things can distract Dug, never mind an actual squirrel,” explained Peterson, commenting on the five new shorts featuring the happy-go-lucky Dug venturing outside of Paradise Falls for the first time.

Disney+ will release Dug Days on September 1, 2021.

Dug Days Description:

Pixar Animation Studios’ Dug Days is a new collection of shorts that follows the humorous misadventures of Dug, the lovable dog from Disney and Pixar’s Up. Each short features everyday events that occur in and around Dug’s backyard, all through the exciting (and delightfully distorted) eyes of our favorite talking dog.





