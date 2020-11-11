Netflix announced they’ve renewed Emily in Paris for season two via a clever letter from “Savior Agency” revealing Emily needs to stick around in Paris for an extended period of time. Netflix’s renewal announcement didn’t confirm when we can expect the second season to arrive.

The 10-episode first season premiered on October 2, 2020 and starred Lily Collins in the title role. The cast also includes Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu (Call My Agent!) as Sylvie Grateau, Ashley Park (Mean Girls on Broadway, Tales of the City) as Mindy Chen, Lucas Bravo (Smart Ass) as Gabriel, Bruno Gouery (Doc Martin) as Luc, and Samuel Arnold (Antony & Cleopatra) as Julien.

Series star Lily Collins produces and Darren Star, Tony Hernandez, Lilly Bruns, and Andrew Fleming executive produce. Emily in Paris is a MTV Studios, Darren Star Productions, and Jax Media production.

Season one split critics, with 64% giving the series a fresh score on Rotten Tomatoes. The Atlantic’s Shirley Li says it’s “a confection, a series so charming and fanciful that it becomes impervious to snobbery and cynicism.” On the other end of the ratings spectrum, Robert Levin from Newsday calls it a terrible show to be avoided at all costs. Netflix is betting subscribers lean toward Li’s assessment with their season two order.

The Season 1 Plot, Courtesy of Netflix:

Lily Collins stars as Emily, an ambitious twenty-something marketing executive from Chicago, unexpectedly lands her dream job in Paris when her company acquires a French luxury marketing company — and she is tasked with revamping their social media strategy. Emily’s new life in Paris is filled with intoxicating adventures and surprising challenges as she juggles winning over her work colleagues, making friends, and navigating new romances.







