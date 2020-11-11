CBS All Access’ upcoming docuseries Texas 6 shines the spotlight on a small Texas town’s six-man football team. The just-released trailer introduces the Strawn, Texas (population 676) Greyhounds as they battle on the field and deal with life off the gridiron.

The eight-episode docuseries from Jared Christopher (Titletown, TX) will premiere with three episodes dropping on Thanksgiving Day, November 26th. New episodes premiere on Thursdays beginning December 3rd.

“We are thrilled to continue our expansion into unscripted programming with Texas 6,” said Julie McNamara, Executive Vice President and Head of Programming, CBS All Access. “Jared has uncovered an emotional and riveting story of perseverance, sportsmanship and grit, set in the little-known world of six-man football. His commitment to and devotion to the subject and individuals is apparent from the first scene, and we are excited to showcase the Greyhounds’ season this Thanksgiving.”

The Plot, Courtesy of CBS All Access:

Texas 6 follows the Greyhounds, a high school six-man football team under the direction of Coach Dewaine Lee as they attempt a three-peat for the 6-Man Football State Championship. While football remains the spine of Strawn, Texas 6 ultimately depicts the spirit of a small town and a team that shows up for one another on and off the field.