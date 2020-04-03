I challenge you to watch singer-songwriter Chris Mann’s moving tribute to all frontline workers and remain dry-eyed. “Thank U Frontline,” set to Alanis Morissette’s “Thank U,” is a nearly five-minute music video acknowledging and applauding those who are showing up and working hard during these challenging times.

The video’s a love letter to doctors, nurses, researchers, grocery store clerks, truck drivers, teachers, postal workers, and many more. According to Mann, he used crowdsourcing to obtain the footage seen throughout the video. Fans were invited to contribute photos and videos reflecting life during the Coronavirus pandemic.

For those looking for lighter entertainment, Mann’s YouTube channel also features Covid-19 crisis-inspired song parodies of The Knack’s “My Sharona” (“My Corona”), Madonna’s “Vogue” (“Stay Home Vogue”), and Adele’s “Hello” (“Hello from the Inside”). The three parody songs have been viewed close to 50 million times and all made it onto YouTube’s top videos list.

Mann shot the first parody video – “My Corona” – on his cell phone in his bathroom. He’s just announced proceeds from that popular video will be donated to charities actively involved in helping communities at need during the Coronavirus pandemic.

Chris Mann first gained national attention as a member of Team Christina Aguilera on season two of NBC’s The Voice. His credits include starring in the 25th-anniversary tour of The Phantom of the Opera and starring as an original member of the Dalton Academy Warblers on Glee. He’s also performed with the National Symphony for President Barack Obama, headlined at The John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts in Washington, D.C., and as part of New York City’s Christmas in Rockefeller Center Concert.

Chris Mann's first album, Roads, made it to the top spot on Billboard's Heatseekers Chart. His second album, Constellation, also topped Billboard and iTunes charts. Mann recently released NOISE! which features a duet with Grammy-winning artist India.Arie.








