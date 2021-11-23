‘Euphoria’ Season 2 Teaser and Premiere Date Announcement

Emmy Award-winner Zendaya dances to “Call Me Irresponsible” as the teaser trailer for the long-awaited second second of HBO’s Euphoria begins. The teaser arrived along with the announcement season two will premiere on Sunday, January 9, 2022 at 9pm ET/PT.

HBO also confirmed the second season will consist of eight episodes.

In addition to Zendaya, the cast includes Hunter Schafer, Nika King, Eric Dane, Angus Cloud, Jacob Elordi, Algee Smith, Sydney Sweeney, and Alexa Demie. Barbie Ferreira, Maude Apatow, Javon Walton, Dominic Fike, Storm Reid, and Austin Abrams also star in season two.

Sam Levinson created the series and serves as writer and executive producer. Zendaya, Ravi Nandan, Kevin Turen, Will Greenfield, Drake, Adel “Future” Nur, Hadas Mozes Lichtenstein, Ron Leshem, and Daphna Levin also executive produce. The critically acclaimed HBO series is produced in partnership with A24 and is based on the Israeli series from Ron Leshem and Daphna Levin.

A Look Back at the Season One Plot, Courtesy of HBO:

Euphoria centers around a group of high school students as they navigate a minefield of drugs, sex, identity, trauma, social media, love and friendship.

Euphoria puts a fresh spin on the coming-of-age narrative, exploring the teenage landscape of substance-enhanced parties and anxiety-ridden day-to-day life with empathy and candor. The series follows 17-year-old Rue Bennett, a drug addict fresh from rehab, who’s struggling to make sense of her future. Her life changes dramatically when she meets Jules Vaughn (Schafer), a girl who recently moved to town following her parents’ divorce, and like Rue is searching for where she belongs.







