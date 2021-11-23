‘The Rookie’ Season 4 Episode 8 Photos, Promo, Cast and Plot

ABC’s The Rookie will return after a three week break with season four episode eight, “Hit and Run.” Directed by Bill Roe from a script by Vincent Angell, episode eight will air on Sunday, December 5, 2021 at 10pm ET/PT.

Season four stars Nathan Fillion as John Nolan, Mekia Cox as Nyla Harper, Alyssa Diaz as Angela Lopez, and Richard T. Jones as Wade Grey. Melissa O’Neil is Lucy Chen and Eric Winter stars as Tim Bradford.

Peyton List guest stars as Genny Bradford and Tru Valentino guest stars as Aaron.

“Hit and Run” Plot: The team goes on a city-wide hunt for an individual who is threatening a mass casualty event. Meanwhile, Tim’s sister Genny shows up unannounced with some surprising news, and Lopez continues her inner struggle over Wesley’s deal with Elijah and tries to come up with a plan to get them out of it.