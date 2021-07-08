‘American Horror Stories’ Trailer: First Look at the ‘AHS’ Spinoff

The first full-length trailer for FX on Hulu’s American Horror Stories has arrived and it’s as weirdly wonderful as anticipated. The new horror anthology series comes from the twisted minds behind American Horror Story and will feature a different horror story in each of its season one episodes.

The new anthology will kick off with the premiere of episodes one and two on July 15, 2021.

The cast includes Matt Bomer as Michael, Gavin Creel as Troy, Sierra McCormick as Scarlett, Ashley Martin Carter as Rowena, Billie Lourd as Liv Whitley, Aaron Tveit as Adam, and Paris Jackson as Maya. Belissa Escobedo plays Shanti, Kaia Gerber is Ruby, Rhenzy Feliz plays Chad, Madison Bailey is Kelley, Virginia Gardner is Bernadette, and Kyle Red Silverstein is Quinn.

Season one also features Amy Grabow as Tipper Gore, John Carroll Lynch as Larry Bitterman, Naomi Grossman as Rabid Ruth, Dyllon Burnside as James, Nico Greetham as Zinn, Charles Melton as Wyatt, Kevin McHale as Barry, and Danny Trejo as Santa.

American Horror Story creators Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk executive produce along with Alexis Martin Woodall, John J. Gray, and Manny Coto. The AHS franchise is a Twentieth Television production.