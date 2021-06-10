‘Evil’ Season 2 Preview: New Trailer, Poster and Plot Details

Season two of Evil, which will air on Paramount+ rather than CBS, is set to premiere on Sunday, June 20, 2021. In support of the new season’s debut, Paramount+ just released a 30 second teaser trailer along with a new poster and a batch of photos from upcoming episodes.

Katja Herbers and Mike Colter return to lead the season two cast as Kristen Bouchard and David Acosta, respectively. Aasif Mandvi reprises his role as Ben Shakir, Michael Emerson plays Leland Townsend, Christine Lahti is Sheryl, and Kurt Fuller is Dr. Boggs. Brooklyn Shuck stars as Lynn Bouchard, Skylar Gray is Lila Bouchard, Maddy Crocco is Lexis Bouchard, and Dalya Knapp plays Laura Bouchard.

Season one wrapped up its 13-episode run in January 2020. Season two, which also consists of 13 episodes, premieres on Sunday, June 20, 2021.

Robert King, Michelle King, Liz Glotzer, Rockne S. O’Bannon, and Nelson McCormick executive produce. Evil‘s produced by CBS Studios in association with King Size Productions.

The Plot, Courtesy of Paramount+:

Evil is a psychological mystery that examines the origins of evil along the dividing line between science and religion. The series focuses on a skeptical female psychologist who joins a priest-in-training and a contractor as they investigate the Church’s backlog of unexplained mysteries, including supposed miracles, demonic possessions and hauntings. Their job is to assess if there is a logical explanation or if something truly supernatural is at work.

The second season brings evil closer to home. Kristen struggles with her darker nature, while David suffers temptation as he gets closer to his ordination. Meanwhile, Ben is visited by night terrors that prey on his greatest fears.







