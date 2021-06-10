The teaser trailer for Apple TV+’s Invasion warns us to “hold onto our humanity” as aliens launch an attack on Earth. The epic sci-fi action drama, which comes from Oscar nominated producer Simon Kinberg (The Martian) and David Weil (Hunters), follows key players around the globe as they battle to save our planet.

Apple TV+ will release the first three episodes of the 10 episode season on October 22, 2021. New episodes will follow weekly on Fridays.

The series stars Shamier Anderson (Wynonna Earp), Golshifteh Farahani (Extraction), Sam Neill (Jurassic World: Dominion), Firas Nassar (Fauda), and Shioli Kutsuna (Deadpool 2).

Emmy nominee Jakob Verbruggen (The Alienist) directs and executive produces. Writers Simon Kinberg and David Weil also executive produce with Audrey Chon, Amy Kaufman, Elisa Ellis, Andrew Baldwin, and Boat Rocker Studios’ Katie O’Connell Marsh. Baldwin is also involved as a writer.

The Plot, Courtesy of Apple TV+:

Invasion is a sweeping, character-driven science fiction drama series that follows an alien invasion through different perspectives around the world.