Hot off the huge success of WandaVision, Disney+ is about to launch Marvel Studios’ The Falcon and The Winter Soldier on March 19, 2021. With the premiere less than two weeks away, Disney+ debuted a new short trailer for the comic book-inspired series along with four character posters.

The just-released posters feature series stars Anthony Mackie as Sam Wilson aka The Falcon, Sebastian Stan as Bucky Barnes aka The Winter Soldier, Daniel Brühl as Zemo, and Emily VanCamp as Sharon Carter.

The six-episode series was directed by Kari Skogland. Malcolm Spellman served as the head writer.

The Plot, Courtesy of Disney+:

In Marvel Studios’ The Falcon and The Winter Soldier, Sam Wilson/Falcon and Bucky Barnes/Winter Soldier, who came together in the final moments of Avengers: Endgame, team up on a global adventure that tests their abilities — and their patience.







