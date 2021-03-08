‘Concrete Cowboy’ Starring Idris Elba Gets an April Premiere

Netflix has set an April 2, 2021 premiere date for the dramatic film Concrete Cowboy starring Idris Elba (Luther). The streaming service also dropped an official poster in support of the premiere date announcement.

The R-rated drama made its debut at the 2020 Toronto International Film Festival and currently sits at 77% fresh on Rotten Tomatoes.

Idris Elba’s co-stars include Caleb McLaughlin (Stranger Things), Jharrel Jerome (When They See Us), Byron Bowers (The Chi), Lorraine Toussaint (The Equalizer), and Clifford “Method Man” Smith (Power Book II: Ghost). Members of the Fletcher Street Stables also appear in the film.

Concrete Cowboy‘s inspired by G. Neri’s novel, Ghetto Cowboy. Ricky Staub makes his feature film directorial debut with the inspirational tale. Staub also co-wrote the screenplay by Dan Walser.

Elba, Tucker Tooley, Lee Daniels, Dan Walser, Jeff Waxman, and Jennifer Madeloff produced.

The Plot, Courtesy of Netflix:

When fifteen year-old Cole (McLaughlin) is expelled from school in Detroit, he is sent to North Philadelphia to live with Harp (Elba), his estranged father. Harp finds solace in rehabilitating horses for inner-city cowboys at the Fletcher Street Stables, a real-life black urban horsemanship community that has provided a safe haven for the neighborhood residents for more than 100 years.

Torn between his growing respect for his father’s community and his reemerging friendship with troubled cousin Smush (Jerome), Cole begins to reprioritize his life as the stables themselves are threatened by encroaching gentrification.







