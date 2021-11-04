‘FBI: Most Wanted’ Season 3 Episode 6 Photos, Promo, and Plot

The team is tasked with finding a killer before he can strike again on CBS’s FBI: Most Wanted season three episode six. Directed by Jean de Segonzac from a script by Ticona S. Joy, episode six – “Lovesick” – will air on Tuesday, November 9, 2021 at 10pm ET/PT.

The season three cast includes Julian McMahon as Supervisory Special Agent Jess LaCroix, Alexa Davalos as Special Agent Kristin Gaines, YaYa Gosselin as Natalia “Tali” LaCroix, and Roxy Sternberg as Special Agent Sheryll Barnes. Keisha Castle-Hughes plays Special Agent Hana Gibson and Miguel Gomez is Special Agent Ivan Ortiz.

Fedna Jacquet recurs as Charlotte Gaines and Raigan Newton recurs as Anais Barnes-Gaines.

“Lovesick” Plot: The team attempts to hunt down a family annihilator before he continues his murder spree. Also, Barnes’ intrusive mother puts pressure on her marriage.

FBI: Most Wanted Series Description, Courtesy of CBS:

From Emmy Award winner Dick Wolf and the team behind FBI and the Law & Order brand, FBI: Most Wanted is a high-stakes drama that focuses on the Fugitive Task Force, an elite unit that relentlessly pursues and captures the notorious criminals on the Bureau’s Most Wanted list.

Led by Supervisory Special Agent Jess LaCroix, an expert tracker and profiler with a complicated past, the team includes: Special Agent Sheryll Barnes, a former NYPD detective and forensics expert who is raising one child with her wife with another on the way; Special Agent Hana Gibson, a gifted millennial computer whiz with a sharp wit and mad hacking skills; and Special Agent Kenny Crosby, a young Army vet and brash Oklahoma farm boy who specializes in weapons and tactics; Special Agent Ivan Ortiz, a transplant from Los Angeles with a street cop’s instincts and a gift for undercover work; and their newest member, Special Agent Kristin Gaines, a Navy veteran who became a star in the FBI’s Miami Field Office as a result of her dogged pursuit of cold cases.

Always in the field and always on the run, FBI: Most Wanted is a weekly adrenaline shot about the thrill of the chase.







