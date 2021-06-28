‘Loki’ Midseason Sneak Peek Teases the God of Mischief’s Future

Loki (Tom Hiddleston) quotes an Asgardian saying as the Loki midseason sneak peek begins. “Where there are wolves ears, wolves teeth are near,” says Loki. The two-minute video quickly runs through what’s gone done in the episodes that have already aired before giving fans a tantalizing – albeit very brief – look at what’s in store in the upcoming episodes.

The Disney+ series debuted on Wednesday, June 9, 2021 and will finish up on July 14th.

In addition to Tom Hiddleston, the popular series stars Owen Wilson as Mobius M. Mobius, Wunmi Mosaku as Hunter B-15, Gugu Mbatha-Raw as Judge Renslayer, Sophia Di Martino as Sylvie, and Richard E. Grant. The comic book-inspired series is directed by Kate Herron, with Michael Waldron serving as the head writer.

The Plot, Courtesy of Disney+:

Marvel Studios’ Loki features the God of Mischief as he steps out of his brother’s shadow in a new series that takes place after the events of Avengers: Endgame.