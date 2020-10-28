‘The Masked Dancer’ Series Snags Craig Robinson to Host

The Office‘s Craig Robinson has been tapped to host the new celebrity competition series, The Masked Dancer. Fox is targeting a December 2020 premiere for the new show which was inspired by a The Ellen DeGeneres Show segment.

I Can See Your Voice‘s Ken Jeong, choreographer/singer Paula Abdul, Brian Austin Green, and singer/actress Ashley Tisdale are on board as panelists for season one.

“We’ve begun filming The Masked Dancer with incredible new talent on both sides of the mask, and can’t wait to share the series with viewers,” stated Rob Wade, President, Alternative Entertainment & Specials, FOX Entertainment. “Craig Robinson is hilarious as always in his role as host, and Ken, Brian, Ashley and Paula are the perfect blend of personalities to lead our awesomely weird world of masks into a whole new genre!”

James Breen, Craig Plestis, Dan Martin, and Ellen DeGeneres are executive producing, with Breen also serving as the season one showrunner.

The Masked Dancer Details, Courtesy of Fox:

“The Masked Dancer will feature celebrity contestants shaking their tail feathers, while covered from head-to-toe in elaborate costumes and face masks, leaving audiences to guess their identities. Costumed celebrities will be joined on stage by masked partners and back-up dancers, as they perform a series of dances together; spanning from hip-hop to salsa, jazz to tap dancing and more. When it comes to dance styles, the sky is the limit.

Each week, a series of clues will be sprinkled throughout packages, costumes and routines, leading the panelists one step closer to figuring out which famous faces are freestyling behind the masks. Between all of the celebrity competitors on the show, they’ve amassed more than 38 million albums sold worldwide, 20 Emmy® Award wins, 20 Grammy® Award nominations, 10 World Dancing titles, five New York Times Best-Selling Author titles, four Olympic gold medals and three Broadway show appearances.”







