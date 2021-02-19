Fate: The Winx Saga Gets a Season 2 Order from Netflix

The 20-second teaser for season two of Netflix’s Fate: The Winx Saga gives away nothing while acknowledging the obvious…fans of the series want to know what’s coming next. Netflix announced the season two renewal order and released the very short teaser today as well as confirming the returning season one cast members. The announcement did not include a targeted premiere date.

Abigail Cowen returns as Bloom, Hannah van der Westhuysen is back as Stella, Precious Mustapha returns as Aisha, Eliot Salt returns as Terra, and Elisha Applebaum reprises her role as Musa. Also returning is showrunner and executive producer Brian Young (The Vampire Diaries).

Judy Counihan and Kris Thykier from Archery Pictures (Riviera, The State) will be back as executive producers along with Joanne Lee and Cristiana Buzzelli from Rainbow.

“The six episodes in season one only scratched the surface of this incredibly rich world and the powerful fairies who inhabit it,” said showrunner Brian Young. “As Bloom’s story continues to evolve, I can’t wait for you to learn even more about Aisha, Stella, Terra, and Musa! And you never know who might show up at Alfea next term…”

According to Netflix, season two will consist of eight one-hour episodes. Filming is expected to get underway in Ireland later this year. Details on new cast members will be announced later.

“Winx connects with audiences in the live-action adaptation the same way it does in animation. Over the years, we have seen Winx grow into a global phenomenon and millions of fans have faithfully followed the show,” said Iginio Straffi, creator of the Winx Club and Founder and CEO of Rainbow Group. “Thanks to this loyal support, Fate: The Winx Saga is a massive worldwide success, with a second season underway at Netflix that will continue the story to the delight of fans and viewers everywhere.”

The Plot:

Fate: The Winx Saga follows the coming-of-age journey of five fairies attending Alfea, a magical boarding school in the Otherworld where they must learn to master their powers while navigating love, rivalries, and the monsters that threaten their very existence.







