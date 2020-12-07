‘Feel Good’ Renewed for a Second and Final Season

Feel Good, the semi-autobiographical dramedy from Mae Martin and Joe Hampson, will be returning for a second and final season. Netflix just confirmed the new season and announced they’re targeting a 2021 premiere.

Mae Martin, Charlotte Ritchie, Lisa Kudrow, Philip Burgers, and Adrian Lukis are set to return for the final season. Anthony Head, Jordan Stephens, John Ross Bowie, Eleanor Matsuura, and Eve join the cast for season two.

The series is an Objective Fiction production, with Martin, Hampson, Charlotte Lewis, and Kelly McGolpin producing.

“I’m beyond excited to be able to return to the world of Feel Good, and to see Mae and George’s love story through to the dramatic conclusion we had always planned,” said star/series creator Mae Martin. “I’m really deeply attached to this story and I’m so grateful to be getting back to work with the incredible team at Objective Fiction and our hilarious cast. Having spent most of 2020 speaking only to my kettle and my television as I watched the world burn on the internet, I’m euphoric to be around other human beings again. Seeing Joe Hampson’s and my dumb jokes come to life is heaven. Thank you, Netflix!”

Season one debuted in March 2020 and was a co-production with Channel 4. The final season is exclusively a Netflix series.

Filming is currently underway in London.

Netflix offered the following description of the series and season two :

“Feel Good stars Mae Martin as Mae, a rising talent on the stand-up circuit and recovering addict whose addictive behaviors and intense romanticism dominate every single part of her life. When she meets pragmatic – but so far heterosexual – George (Charlotte Ritchie) she’s smitten, and much to her surprise George feels the same.

They embark on an intoxicating romance as Mae juggles relationships with her parents, fellow addicts in a drugs support group, her colleagues at the local stand up club, and most importantly tries to transform her relationship with George from an addictive one to a healthy one. But the real question is can Mae replace a toxic addiction to love with love itself. Feel Good is a deeply personal, dark but hilarious story about two young people navigating the modern-day landscape of love, addiction, and sexuality – and trying to form a meaningful and lasting connection.

Mae & George’s complicated love story continues [in season two] as Mae struggles to come to terms with the ghosts from her past and George tries to reinvent her present. Can they grow together or will they grow apart?”









