‘Magnum PI’ Season 3 Episode 2: Photos, Plot, Trailer, and Cast

The team becomes the target of a drug cartel on Magnum P.I. season three episode two. Directed by Bryan Spicer from a script by David Wolkove, episode 2 – “Easy Money” – will air on Friday, December 11, 2020 at 9pm ET/PT.

Jay Hernandez leads the cast as Thomas Magnum. Perdita Weeks is Juliet Higgins, Zachary Knighton is Orville “Rick” Wright, Stephen Hill is Theodore “TC” Calvin, Tim Kang stars as Det. Gordon Katsumoto, and Amy Hill as Teuila “Kumu” Tuileta.

Episode two guest stars include Jay Ali, Hayden Szeto, Alex Monti Fox, Richard L. Levine, David Fumero, Niko Guardado, Thomas H. Chang, and Jason Patterson.

“Easy Money” Plot: Higgins job to repo a plane goes south when she and Magnum discover that it was being used by a drug cartel who opens fire at the plane, forcing them to crash land in the jungle, where they find a stowaway on board with a target on his back.

Also, Higgins has her first date with Dr. Ethan Shah.

Series Description, Courtesy of CBS:

Magnum P.I. is a modern take on the classic series centering on Thomas Magnum, a decorated former Navy SEAL who, upon returning home from Afghanistan, repurposes his military skills to become a private investigator. A charming rogue, an American hero and a die-hard Detroit Tigers fan, Magnum lives in a guest cottage on Robin’s Nest, the luxurious estate where he works as a security consultant to supplement his P.I. business. The “majordomo” of the property is Juliet Higgins, a beautiful and commanding disavowed MI:6 agent whose second job is to keep Magnum in line, with the help of her two Dobermans.

When Magnum needs back-up on a job, he turns to his trusted buddies and fellow POW survivors, Theodore “TC” Calvin, a former Marine chopper pilot who runs Island Hoppers, a helicopter tour business, and Orville “Rick” Wright, a former Marine door-gunner-turned-impresario of Oahu’s coolest nightclub and the most connected man on the island.

Suspicious of Magnum’s casual attitude and presence at his crime scenes, Detective Gordon Katsumoto finds that he and Magnum are more alike than either of them care to admit. One of Magnum’s biggest supporters is Teuila “Kumu” Tuileta, the unofficial “House Mom” and cultural curator of Robin’s Nest. With keys to a vintage Ferrari in one hand, aviator sunglasses in the other, and an Old Düsseldorf longneck chilling in the fridge, Thomas Magnum is back on the case!







