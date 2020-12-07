‘A Million Little Things’ Season 3 Episode 3: Plot, Photos, Cast and Air Date

Katherine is shocked to learn new details about Eddie’s accident on ABC’s A Million Little Things season three episode three. Directed by Nina Lopez-Corrado from a script by David Marshall Grant and Elizabeth Laime, episode three will air on Thursday, December 10, 2020 at 10pm ET/PT.

The cast of season three includes David Giuntoli as Eddie Saville, Romany Malco as Rome Howard, Allison Miller as Maggie Bloom, Christina Moses as Regina Howard, Grace Park as Katherine Saville, and James Roday Rodriguez as Gary Mendez. Stephanie Szostak is Delilah Dixon, Floriana Lima is Darcy Cooper, Tristan Byon is Theo Saville, Lizzy Greene as Sophie Dixon, and Chance Hurstfield as Danny Dixon.

Episode three guest stars include Chris Geere as Jamie, Sam Pancake as Carter, Gerard Plunkett as Reverend Stewart, and Nikiva Dionne as Shanice Williamson. Jeffrey Joseph, Ryan Mah, and Jaiven Natt also guest star.

“letting go” Plot: Katherine discovers a possible connection between Eddie’s accident and Alex’s mysterious death. Meanwhile, Rome seeks help to address some pent-up anger issues, and Maggie continues on her journey of self-discovery in England. As Delilah prepares for her trip, Gary helps Danny confront a bully at his school.

The Season 3 Plot, Courtesy of ABC:

Friendship isn’t a big thing. It’s a million little things. Our gang ended last season with many challenges in front of them. In season three, we’ll see our group of friends once again lean on each other in ways that are both moving and aspirational—something we could all use right now.







