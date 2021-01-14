‘Cherry’ Trailer: Tom Holland Stars and the Russo Brothers Direct

Tom Holland reunites with his Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame directors for Cherry, a crime drama heading to Apple TV+ on March 12, 2021. Apple TV+ just released the full trailer for the film which is based on Nico Walker’s debut novel – a novel he wrote while in prison.

Prior to its March release on the subscription service, Cherry will open in select theaters on February 26, 2021.

In addition to Tom Holland, the cast includes Ciara Bravo, Jack Reynor, Michael Rispoli, Jeff Wahlberg, Forrest Goodluck, and Michael Gandolfini. Anthony Russo and Joe Russo directed, with Angela Russo-Otstot and Jessica Goldberg adapting Walker’s novel for the screen.

The Russo Brothers produced along with Mike Larocca, Jonathan Gray, Matthew Rhodes, Jake Aust, and Chris Castaldi. Nico Walker was involved as an executive producer. Kristy Grisham, Judd Payne, Wang Zhongjun, Wang Zhonglei, Edward Cheng, Patrick Newall, Angela Russo-Otstot, Todd Makurath, Dan Kaplow, and Matthew Johnson also executive produced.

The Plot, Courtesy of Apple TV+:

Cherry follows the wild journey of a disenfranchised young man from Ohio who meets the love of his life, only to risk losing her through a series of bad decisions and challenging life circumstances. Inspired by the best-selling novel of the same name, Cherry features Tom Holland in the title role as an unhinged character who drifts from dropping out of college to serving in Iraq as an Army medic and is only anchored by his one true love, Emily (Bravo). When Cherry returns home a war hero, he battles the demons of undiagnosed PTSD and spirals into drug addiction, surrounding himself with a menagerie of depraved misfits. Draining his finances, Cherry turns to bank robbing to fund his addiction, shattering his relationship with Emily along the way.

Brought to the screen in bold, gritty fashion by visionary directors Anthony and Joe Russo, Cherry is a darkly humorous, unflinching coming-of-age story of a man on a universal quest for purpose and human connection.







