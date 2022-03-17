‘The Flight Attendant’ Season 2 Teaser Trailer Teases More Surprising Twists

HBO Max just launched the teaser trailer for the second season of the critically acclaimed dark comedy The Flight Attendant. The new trailer finds Cassie involved in yet another murder investigation while attempting to stay sober.

Season two will premiere on April 21, 2022 with the release of the first two episodes. Episodes three and four will arrive on April 28th, followed by the remaining episodes of the eight-episode second season debuting on Thursdays through May 26th.

Kaley Cuoco returns to lead the cast as Cassie Bowden. Zosia Mamet, Griffin Matthews, Deniz Akdeniz, and Rosie Perez also reprise their roles as series regulars in season two. Recurring returning guest stars include T.R. Knight, Yasha Jackson, and Audrey Grace Marshall. Newbies to the world of The Flight Attendant include series regulars Mo McRae, Callie Hernandez, and JJ Soria.

Alanna Ubach, Cheryl Hines, Jessie Ennis, Mae Martin, Margaret Cho, Santiago Cabrera, Sharon Stone, and Shohreh Aghdashloo have been added as recurring guest stars in season two.

Steve Yockey developed the series and serves as co-showrunner along with Natalie Chaidez. Yockey, Chaidez, Greg Berlanti, Kaley Cuoco, Sarah Schechter, David Madden, Suzanne McCormack, and Silver Tree executive produce. The Flight Attendant is produced by Warner Bros. Television, Cuoco’s Yes, Norman Productions, and Berlanti Productions.

HBO Max released the following description of season two:

“Cassie Bowden (Cuoco) is living her best sober life in Los Angeles while moonlighting as a CIA asset in her spare time. But when an overseas assignment leads her to inadvertently witness a murder, she becomes entangled in another international intrigue.”







