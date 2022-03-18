‘Breaking Bad’ Marathon Set to Lead Into ‘Better Call Saul’s Final Season

AMC’s celebrating the premiere of the sixth and final season of the critically acclaimed drama Better Call Saul with a special Breaking Bad marathon. AMC will air all five seasons of the Emmy Award-winning series on consecutive Saturdays, beginning on March 19, 2022 at 4pm ET/PT.

The marathon will include special bonus content including interviews, Breaking Bad trivia, and Better Call Saul Easter eggs. Plus, the marathon will spotlight connections between Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul characters.

The Breaking Bad marathon schedule:

Season 1: March 19, 7 episodes, beginning at 4:00 pm ET

Season 2: March 26, 13 episodes, beginning at 10:00 am ET

Season 3: April 2, 13 episodes, beginning at 10:00 am ET

Season 4: April 9, 13 episodes, beginning at 10:00 am ET

Season 5: April 16, 16 episodes, beginning at 6:30 am ET

Breaking Bad stars Bryan Cranston as Walter White, Anna Gunn as Skyler White, Aaron Paul as Jesse Pinkman, Betsy Brandt as Marie Schrader, Dean Norris as Hank Schrader, Bob Odenkirk as Saul Goodman, and RJ Mitte as Walter White, Jr.

Bob Odenkirk leads the cast of the spinoff as Jimmy McGill/Saul Goodman. Rhea Seehorn plays Kim, Jonathan Banks is Mike, Giancarlo Esposito is Gus, Michael Mando is Nacho, and Tony Dalton plays Lalo.

The Better Call Saul Season 6 Plot:

Better Call Saul’s sixth and final season concludes the complicated journey and transformation of its compromised hero, Jimmy McGill, into criminal lawyer Saul Goodman. From the cartel to the courthouse, from Albuquerque to Omaha, season six tracks Jimmy, Saul and Gene as well as Jimmy’s complex relationship with Kim, who is in the midst of her own existential crisis. Meanwhile, Mike, Gus, Nacho, and Lalo are locked into a game of cat and mouse with mortal stakes.







