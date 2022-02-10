This new clip from Apple TV+’s Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock is specifically for those willing to believe it’s possible to love Dave Grohl and the Foo Fighters even more. The two-minute video features the Foo Fighters and an assortment of Fraggles belting out “Fraggle Rock Rock” during the “Heart of the Garbage” episode.

“Well they threw us in a cage and there’s no key.

We gotta find a way that we can get free.

There’s just one thing that might be found.

Gotta rock this joint till the bars fall down.

‘Cause everybody here’s gotta shout till we all break out

Rock, rock, Fraggle Rock

We’re gonna rock our way to freedom.

Gonna roll right back and seat ’em.

Gonna flip flop skipity hop, Back to Fraggle Rock.”

The “Heart of the Garbage” episode finds Marjory becoming ill and Boober needing to head deep into the mountain of trash to help her. Meanwhile, Uncle Matt takes in a musical performance by the Foo Fighters.

The new Fraggle Rock series features beloved Fraggles Gobo, Red, Wembley, Mokey, and Boober joining new Fraggles for “hilarious, epic adventures about the magic that happens when we celebrate and care for our interconnected world.”

The Jim Henson Company’s Lisa Henson and Halle Stanford executive produce along with John Tartaglia and New Regency’s Yariv Milchan and Michael Schaefer. Matt Fusfeld and Alex Cuthbertson guide the series as showrunners and also executive produce. Harvey Mason Jr. is the executive music producer and Ritamarie Peruggi serves as producer.







