‘FBI’ Season 4 Episode 13 Photos: Preview of “Pride and Prejudice”

CBS’s FBI will return from a three-week break with season four episode 13, an episode that finds the team investigating the death of a Muslim college student. Directed by Alex Chapple from a script by Joe Halpin, episode 13 – “Pride and Prejudice” – will air on Tuesday, February 22, 2022 at 8pm ET/PT.

Missy Peregrym stars as Special Agent Maggie Bell, Zeeko Zaki is Special Agent Omar Adom ‘OA’ Zidan, and Jeremy Sisto plays Assistant Special Agent in Charge Jubal Valentine. The season four cast also includes Alana De La Garza as Special Agent in Charge Isobel Castille, John Boyd as Special Agent Stuart Scola, and Katherine Renee Turner as Special Agent Tiffany Wallace.

Recurring cast members include Taylor Anthony Miller, Vedette Lim, Talia Thiesfield, Natascia Diaz, and Piter Marek.

“Pride and Prejudice” Plot – When a Muslim college student and his younger brother are murdered, the team connects with the outraged imam of OA’s former mosque, who insists the victims were wrongly targeted as terrorists. Also, OA must reconsider where his loyalties lie when working the case with a Muslim anti-terrorist agent bent on solving the investigation through any means necessary.