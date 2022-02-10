AMC Networks Renews 6 Series Including ‘Kin,’ ‘Creepshow,’ and ‘Bloodlands’

AMC Networks has officially renewed AMC+’s Kin along with Acorn’s Bloodlands, My Life is Murder, and London Kills. Shudder’s Creepshow will return for season four and Slasher‘s getting a new installment with Eric McCormack (Will & Grace) attached to star.

McCormack will play Basil Garvey in Slasher: Ripper. The character’s described as a “charismatic tycoon whose success is only rivaled by his ruthlessness. He oversees a city on the cusp of a new century, and a social upheaval that will see its streets run red with blood.”

The renewal announcements were made during AMC Networks’ 2022 Television Critics Association’s virtual winter press tour. Details on the renewed series’ upcoming seasons were also laid out in the official announcement.

KIN:

The series starring Charlie Cox (Daredevil), Clare Dunne (Herself), Aidan Gillen (Game of Thrones) and Ciarán Hinds (Belfast) charts the lives of the Kinsellas, a small but tight-knit crime family embroiled in a war against a powerful drug kingpin, Eamon Cunningham (Hinds). The new season, which begins production this summer, will see the Kinsellas as the top dogs in Dublin, but killing Eamon Cunningham has created as many problems as it solved. They have incurred the wrath of an enemy even more dangerous than him. And where once there was “the unbreakable bonds of blood and family,” now there is only suspicion, distrust and resentment. But the greatest threat to the family emerges from “within” – in the shape of ruthless, bullying, agent of chaos.

Fortunately, from positions of great adversity the boldest plans are often forged. And so it is with the Kinsellas.

BLOODLANDS:

In the action-packed season 2 of Bloodlands, a top performer for Acorn TV, James Nesbitt reprises his role as DCI Tom Brannick when the murder of a crooked accountant unravels a trail of greed that threatens to expose his identity as legendary assassin, Goliath, Tom and the accountant’s widow, Olivia (Victoria Smurfit), must keep each other dangerously close. As they try to solve the riddle her husband left behind, Tom and Olivia draw in Tom’s fellow officers DS Niamh McGovern (Charlene McKenna) DCS Jacki Twomey (Lorcan Cranitch) and DC “Birdy” Bird (Chris Walley), as well as his daughter, Izzy (Lola Petticrew), until deceit and betrayal build into a shattering climax.

MY LIFE IS MURDER:

My Life is Murder returns with retired detective and sourdough superstar Alexa Crowe (Lucy Lawless) in 10 new episodes facing a raft of fascinating, powerful, and surprising suspects – from eccentric billionaires and grieving florists to tango dancers and fiery fashionistas. The only thing they have in common is that none of them are expecting Alexa’s unique brand of crime-solving…but they’ll quickly learn that you underestimate her at your own risk.

Her small ‘found family’ of fierce supporters, friends and fellow investigators are back: partner-in-crime-solving, Madison (Ebony Vagulans), charismatic detective Harry (Rawiri Jobe), and café owner Reuben (Joe Naufahu) – and that’s before her actual family members turn up to add their own drama and chaos.

LONDON KILLS:

Returning with its cutting-edge documentary style, London Kills dramatizes the experiences of an elite murder investigation squad in central London, led by Detective Inspector David Bradford (Hugo Speer) and the core cast including Sharon Small as Detective Sergeant Vivienne Cole, Bailey Patrick as Detective Constable Rob Brady and Tori Allen-Martin as Trainee Detective Constable Billie Fitzgerald.

In season 3, the elite murder investigation team deals with a series of killings – which turn out to be linked. It soon becomes clear that the killer has access to information from within the police service itself – are the detectives hunting one of their own? In season 4, Bradford has always been a maverick, but now his behavior is spinning out of control. Cole thinks she knows why David is falling to pieces, but the real reason is darker than she could ever imagine.

SLASHER: RIPPER:

Shudder’s Slasher: Ripper, set to begin production this spring, takes the Slasher franchise back in time to the late 19th century — there’s a killer stalking the mean streets, but instead of targeting the poor and downtrodden like Jack the Ripper, The Widow is meting out justice against the rich and powerful. The only person standing in the way of this killer is the newly promoted detective, Kenneth Rijkers, whose ironclad belief in justice may wind up being yet another victim of The Widow.

CREEPSHOW:

Shudder’s record-breaking series Creepshow, executive produced by showrunner Greg Nicotero, is based on George Romero’s 1982 horror-comedy classic and brings to life a series of vignettes, exploring terrors ranging from murder, creatures, monsters and delusions to the supernatural and unexplainable. Heralded as “an irresistibly macabre package,” (Slant Magazine) and “an undeniable love letter to all generations of horror fans,” (CBR), the series has, over three seasons, been one of the most-watched programs on Shudder and begins production on its new installment this spring.







