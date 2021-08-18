The September 2021 discovery+ lineup includes an in-depth look behind the scenes of Chippendales, a new Shock Doc entry focused on Lizzie Borden, and a female-focused spin-off of Street Outlaws. September’s programming schedule also includes No Responders Left Behind with Jon Stewart and Rebuilding Hope: The Children of 9/11, both recognizing and commemorating the 20th anniversary of the deadly terrorist attack which took place on September 11, 2001.

Additional September premieres include Reno My Rental hosted Design Star: Next Gen winner Carmeon Hamilton and Robin Roberts’ Last Chance Transplant.

discovery+ September 2021 Premieres:

True Crime

Doctor’s Orders – Friday, September 3

Doctor’s Orders wanders into the wild world of motorcycle gangs to explore the sordid truth behind a woman’s planned murder, orchestrated by a husband who believed he was too powerful to get caught. With unique animation in place of recreation, informant Andrew Glick takes viewers through the fatally twisted tale of greed, murder, and municipal corruption. Set against the backdrop of America’s opioid epidemic, Doctor’s Orders exposes the underbelly of crime with a well-respected doctor at the forefront.

Doctor’s Orders wanders into the wild world of motorcycle gangs to explore the sordid truth behind a woman’s planned murder, orchestrated by a husband who believed he was too powerful to get caught. With unique animation in place of recreation, informant Andrew Glick takes viewers through the fatally twisted tale of greed, murder, and municipal corruption. Set against the backdrop of America’s opioid epidemic, Doctor’s Orders exposes the underbelly of crime with a well-respected doctor at the forefront. Secrets, Lies & Private Eyes – Wednesday, September 15

Now more than ever, ordinary people are choosing unconventional paths to justice, and citizens are hiring private investigators to find the answers they need. Secrets, Lies & Private Eyes profiles four female-led private investigation agencies as they open their doors to the inner workings of their cases. Missing persons, infidelities, cold cases and fraud fill their notebooks. These dedicated teams have one mission: to find justice for their clients. Battling cheaters, liars, and devious offenders, can these teams of private eyes sort through the secrets and lies to uncover the truth?

Now more than ever, ordinary people are choosing unconventional paths to justice, and citizens are hiring private investigators to find the answers they need. Secrets, Lies & Private Eyes profiles four female-led private investigation agencies as they open their doors to the inner workings of their cases. Missing persons, infidelities, cold cases and fraud fill their notebooks. These dedicated teams have one mission: to find justice for their clients. Battling cheaters, liars, and devious offenders, can these teams of private eyes sort through the secrets and lies to uncover the truth? Curse of the Chippendales – Friday, September 24

Curse of the Chippendales tells the story of how the famous dance troupe took the LA nightclub scene by storm and ended with international fame, untold wealth, bizarre murder plots and multiple deaths trapped in their legacy. Their brand became a multi-million-dollar global venture, successful beyond their wildest dreams. But of three unlikely dreamers who were there at the beginning, only one would make it out alive. Driven by extensive video and photo archive, including never-before-seen footage and a nostalgia-filled soundtrack, viewers will be directly transported back to the ’80s, into one of the most unexpected true crime stories of the decade. And all fueled by one thing: greed.

Automotive

Street Outlaws: Gone Girl – Monday, September 6

Street racing is a motorsport with no barriers – if you can drive and you’re fast, then you can take home the win. In Street Outlaws: Gone Girl, seven of the fastest female drivers from around the country converge in Las Vegas to pull off the ultimate street hustle – speeding away with as much cash as possible and some serious street cred. With a passion for speed running through their veins, they’re ready to show the world who’s the boss lady. But there are no fancy cars, tricked out engines or big tires for these women. They’ll be racing in straight-up street-legal cars and killing the competition nonetheless.

Lifestyle

Last Chance Transplant – Wednesday, September 22

Every day, for people all over the U.S., the wait for a life-saving organ transplant is the difference between a renewed lease on life and death. From Executive Producer Robin Roberts, Last Chance Transplant is an emotional and heart-pounding series that will give viewers an inside look at the race against the clock to transplant and save human life at Vanderbilt University Medical Center.

Documentaries

No Responders Left Behind – Thursday, September 9

This feature documentary follows 9/11 responder and activist John Feal who, along with comedian Jon Stewart and FDNY hero Ray Pfeifer, fought U.S. Congress to ensure that thousands of terminally ill 9/11 First Responders got the health care they deserved. But when Ray is diagnosed with brain cancer from his exposure to those Ground Zero toxins, John finds himself in the fight of his life to guarantee that the legacy of all 9/11 Responders like Ray, is kept alive forever.

Paranormal and Unexplained

Shock Doc: The Curse of Lizzie Borden – Friday, September 10

In an all-new Shock Docs special, The Curse of Lizzie Borden, paranormal investigator Dave Schrader assembles a team of paranormal experts to investigate whether a dark family curse led to the most infamous axe murders of all time. With new evidence that Lizzie Borden’s ghost resides in the house where the murders took place, they conduct a seance to unearth the truth and finally close the portal of evil forever.

Home

Reno My Rental – Saturday, September 18

HGTV’s reigning Design Star: Next Gen champion, interior designer and social media influencer Carmeon Hamilton, will make her discovery+ debut in her new series, Reno My Rental. In each episode, Carmeon will help renters make their place feel like home by transforming the spaces with personalized improvements that don’t compromise the structure of the property. In addition, Carmeon will access the products and services of local design vendors and artisans to create the breathtaking, unique designs.

Food

Tiny Food Fight – Thursday, September 16

Comedian and social media star, Mamrie Hart hosts the world’s biggest tiny food competition as three talented cooks compete in tiny food-themed challenges where they must pack the most flavor into a single bite of food using miniature appliances and utensils. Chef Darnell Ferguson serves as the lead judge, reviewing dishes based on creativity, taste, presentation, and how well the dish fits the theme. The contestant with the best small bites in both rounds will walk away with a tiny trophy and a tiny $5,000 check.

Love and Relationships

90 Day: Bares All (season 2) – Sunday, September 12

Host Shaun Robinson invites special guests to the set of 90 Day Bares All, getting to the truth of hot topics and dramatic moments that have happened both on and off-camera. Nothing is off limits and no stone will be left unturned, giving superfans the deepest, most intimate look ever at all the stories, drama and secrets behind the 90 Day franchise.

Adventure

Extreme Salvage Squad – Saturday, September 18

Any job, any time. Enter the high-stakes world of marine recovery and rescue with Extreme Salvage Squad. Based in the Whitsunday region of North Queensland in Australia, the team tackle time-critical, dangerous salvage missions where one mistake could mean serious injury or financial disaster.

Magnolia Network

Rebuilding Hope: The Children of 9/11 – Tuesday, September 7

Four families with children who were born after their fathers were killed on 9/11 share their stories of bravery and inspiration. They also reflect on how they rebuilt hope for their futures and came of age over the past 20 years.

Four families with children who were born after their fathers were killed on 9/11 share their stories of bravery and inspiration. They also reflect on how they rebuilt hope for their futures and came of age over the past 20 years. Making Modern with Brooke and Brice – Friday, September 10

Married duo Brooke and Brice Gilliam have flipped the script on traditional home renovation roles – with Brooke as the builder and Brice as the designer. As more clients seek out their work, they take a leap of faith to launch a home remodeling business.

Married duo Brooke and Brice Gilliam have flipped the script on traditional home renovation roles – with Brooke as the builder and Brice as the designer. As more clients seek out their work, they take a leap of faith to launch a home remodeling business. An American Story – Friday, September 24

This inspiring anthology series celebrates remarkable people hidden in the fabric of America and reveals the inspirational stories they have to share.

This inspiring anthology series celebrates remarkable people hidden in the fabric of America and reveals the inspirational stories they have to share. Point of View: A Designer Profile (season 2) – Friday, September 24

Giving a behind-the-curtain look into the mind of interior designers, this anthology series lets us in on their creative processes and introduces the inspirations and influences that shape their designs.







