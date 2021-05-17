Fox Announces Its 2021-2022 Primetime Schedule

Fox’s 2021-2022 primetime schedule will include two new comedies, four new dramas, and four new unscripted series. Plus, one new animated comedy will join the network’s roster for the upcoming season.

“We are presenting a fall lineup that builds upon FOX’s legacy of bold stories and truth-telling-characters; stories that meet and reflect the cultural moment. FOX believes it’s a time for series that offer hope and to speak to American audiences with themes of reinvention and second chances,” said Charlie Collier, CEO, FOX Entertainment. “Alongside our programming focus, we are forging ahead with a clear, 100% ad-supported vision. FOX’s acquisition of free-ad-focused Tubi has allowed us to expand our broadcast offering, bringing scale across both linear and streaming, all without any paywalls or subscriptions. This is a strategy that deepens FOX’s relationship with our audience and advertising partners, and it will continue to set FOX apart.”

In addition to announcing the fall 2021 schedule, Fox released details on the new series debuting this fall.

FOX FALL 2021 SCHEDULE

MONDAY

8:00-9:00 PM – 9-1-1

9:00-10:00 PM – THE BIG LEAP (new series)

TUESDAY

8:00-9:00 PM – THE RESIDENT

9:00-10:00 PM – OUR KIND OF PEOPLE (new series)

WEDNESDAY

8:00-9:00 PM – THE MASKED SINGER

9:00-10:00 PM – ALTER EGO (new series)

THURSDAY, Beginning Oct. 7

8:00 PM-CC ET/ – THURSDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL ON FOX

5:00 PM-CC PT

FRIDAY

8:00-10:00 PM – WWE’S FRIDAY NIGHT SMACKDOWN

SATURDAY

7:00-10:30 PM – FOX SPORTS SATURDAY

SUNDAY

7:00-7:30 PM – NFL ON FOX

7:30-8:00 PM – THE OT / FOX ENCORES

8:00-8:30 PM – THE SIMPSONS

8:30-9:00 PM – THE GREAT NORTH

9:00-9:30 PM – BOB’S BURGERS

9:30-10:00 PM – FAMILY GUY

Dramas The Cleaning Lady and Monarch will be premiering midseason along with new comedies Welcome to Flatch and Pivoting. Fox is planning to debut unscripted series Next Level Chef, Don’t Forget the Lyrics!, and Domino Masters in early 2022.

THE BIG LEAP:

The Big Leap is a modern tale about second chances, chasing your dreams and taking back what’s yours. From creator/executive producer Liz Heldens, director/executive producer Jason Winer, and executive producer Sue Naegle, the show revolves around a group of diverse, down-on-their-luck characters attempting to change their lives by participating in a potentially life-ruining reality dance show that builds to a live production of “Swan Lake.”

On the heels of his latest show failure and a stressful divorce, producer NICK BLACKBURN (Scott Foley) reluctantly signs on to produce “The Big Leap,” a brand-new contest series filming in Motor City. The show, which brings together dancers from every age, background and body type, is the brainchild of aging dancer WAYNE FONTAINE (Kevin Daniels).

With choreographer MONICA SULLIVAN (Mallory Jansen) on board to help Nick mount the production, he begins his search for not only the best dancers, but also the ones that could stir up the most drama. GABBY LEWIS (newcomer Simone Recasner), once dreamt of becoming a professional dancer, but her dreams were sidelined when she got pregnant right out of high school. In the midst of the monotony that is her 9-to-5 office job, she stumbles upon “The Big Leap,” reigniting her passion for dance.

Auditioning alongside Gabby is JUSTIN REYES (Raymond Cham Jr), Gabby’s former dance partner and high school boyfriend…that is, until he came out of the closet (to the surprise of no one, except Gabby). Their fellow contestants include REGGIE SADLER (Ser’Darius Blain), a famous pro football champ whom Nick believes could give the show the star power and controversy it needs to break through; BRITTNEY LOVEWELL (Anna Grace Barlow), a born-and-bred hyper-competitive ballroom dancer paired with her twin brother; unemployed autoworker MIKE DEVRIES (Jon Rudnitsky), whose gradual unraveling recently led his wife, to leave him; PAULA CLARK (Piper Perabo), a high-powered corporate executive; and former ballerina JULIA PERKINS (Teri Polo), now a social-media-obsessed mom who focuses more on her Instagram than on her teenage girls or husband.

OUR KIND OF PEOPLE:

Inspired by Lawrence Otis Graham’s provocative, critically acclaimed book, Our Kind of People: Inside America’s Black Upper Class, the series takes place in the aspirational world of Oak Bluffs on Martha’s Vineyard, a historical stronghold where the rich and powerful black elite have come to play for over 50 years. Our Kind of People follows strong-willed, single mom ANGELA VAUGHN (Yaya DaCosta”) as she sets out to reclaim her family’s name and make an impact with her revolutionary haircare line that highlights the innate, natural beauty of black women. But she soon discovers a dark secret about her own mother’s past that will turn her world upside-down and shake up this community forever.

The show is a soapy, thrilling exploration of race and class in America and an unapologetic celebration of black resilience and achievement.

ALTER EGO:

In this all-new original singing competition, lost dreams and second chances are reignited when singers from all walks of life become the stars they’ve always wanted to be. However, these contestants won’t perform as themselves. Rather, they’ll be given the chance to show how they’ve always wanted to be seen, creating their dream avatar ALTER EGO to reinvent themselves and perform like never before.







