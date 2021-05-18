‘The Good Doctor’ Season 4 Episode 18 Photos: “Forgive or Forget” Preview

Lea and Shaun take a mini vacation in order to work through their grief on ABC’s The Good Doctor season four episode 18. Directed by Lee Friedlander from a script by Thomas L. Moran and David Renaud, episode 18 – “Forgive or Forget” – will air on Monday, May 24, 2021 at 10pm ET/PT.

The cast of season four includes Freddie Highmore as Dr. Shaun Murphy, Antonia Thomas as Dr. Claire Browne, Hill Harper as Dr. Marcus Andrews, and Richard Schiff as Dr. Aaron Glassman. Christina Chang plays Dr. Audrey Lim, Fiona Gubelmann is Dr. Morgan Reznick, Will Yun Lee is Dr. Alex Park, and Paige Spara stars as Lea Dilallo.

Bria Samone Henderson guest stars as Jordan Allen.

“Forgive or Forget” Plot: Shaun and Lea go on a camping trip to distract themselves from their grief over their miscarriage. Meanwhile, Morgan and Park argue about the best course of treatment for their patient.

Series Description, Courtesy of ABC:

Dr. Shaun Murphy, a young surgeon with autism and savant syndrome, continues to use his extraordinary medical gifts at St. Bonaventure Hospital’s surgical unit. As his friendships deepen, Shaun tackles the world of dating for the first time and continues to work harder than he ever has before, navigating his environment to prove to his colleagues that his talents as a surgeon will save lives.