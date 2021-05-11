It seems Malcolm Bright will never get to resolve his issues with his serial killer father. FOX has canceled the dramatic thriller Prodigal Son after only two seasons, making the May 18th season finale, “The Last Weekend,” pull double duty as the series finale.

The dark and stylish series debuted strong its first season with 7.3 million viewers tuning in to watch profiler Malcolm Bright (Tom Payne) work with the NYPD to solve murders while reconnecting and getting assistance on cases from his father, the imprisoned prolific serial killer Martin Whitly (Michael Sheen) nicknamed “The Surgeon.” However, the premiere of the series’ second season dropped to 4.7 million viewers returning to watch and its May 4th episode had just a little over 2 million viewers.

Word has it the network brass struggled with the decision but finally decided that the show’s low ratings did not justify bringing it back for a third season.

In addition to Michael Sheen and Tom Payne, Prodigal Son stars Lou Diamond Phillips as NYPD Lieutenant Gil Arroyo; Bellamy Young as Jessica Whitly, Bright’s socialite mother; and Halston Sage as Bright’s sister Ainsley, a cut-throat reporter. Aurora Perrineau plays Detective Dani Powell, Frank Harts is Detective JT Tarmel, and Keiko Agena plays medical examiner Dr. Edrisa Tanaka.

Members of the show’s cast went on Twitter to comment on the cancellation, with series star Tom Payne writing, “What a trip. Playing Malcolm has been a joy and a privilege. The best cast on network TV and the most unique show around. We did it in style. Love to everyone who enjoyed it all along with us. AND check out the last two eps! THEY ARE AMAZING.”

Aurora Perrineau tweeted, “Love you Dani. Thanks for the ride! Thanks to the crew, the cast, the fans, @FOX and @Warnerbrostv for everything. Forever grateful for this experience.”

“Wow. Gutted. Didn’t see that one coming. Might be taking a few days away from the platform #Prodigies. Just know that you have been the most wonderful, entertaining, brilliant fan base I have ever encountered. Much Love. #GilArroyo #ProdigalSon,” wrote Lou Diamond Phillips.







