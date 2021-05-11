‘The Blacklist’ Season 8 Episode 17 Photos, Plot and Trailer

By
Rebecca Murray
-

The teaser video for NBC’s The Blacklist season eight episode 17 shows Red extremely concerned for Liz’s safety. Episode 17, “Ivan Stepanov,” will air on Friday, May 14, 2021.

The cast of The Blacklist is led by James Spader as Raymond “Red” Reddington and Megan Boone as Elizabeth Keen. Diego Klattenhoff plays Donald Ressler, Amir Arison is Aram Mojtabai, Hisham Tawfiq is Dembe Zuma, and Harry Lennix stars as Harold Cooper.

“Ivan Stepanov” Plot: Red tries desperately to rescue an old friend at all costs, while Liz and Townsend conduct an interrogation.

Season 8 Description, Courtesy of NBC:

With his back against the wall, Raymond Reddington (Spader) faces his most formidable enemy yet: Elizabeth Keen (Boone). Aligned with her mother, infamous Russian spy Katarina Rostova, Liz must decide how far she is willing to go to find out why Reddington has entered her life and what his endgame really is. The fallout between Reddington and Keen will have devastating consequences for all that lie in their wake, including the Task Force they helped to create.

The Blacklist Season 8 Episode 17
James Spader as Raymond “Red” Reddington and Rana Roy as Priya Laghari in ‘The Blacklist’ season 8 episode 17 (Photo by: Will Hart/NBC)
The Blacklist Season 8 Episode 17
Harry Lennix as Harold Cooper, Laura Sohn as Agent Alina Park, and Diego Klattenhoff as Donald Ressler in season 8 episode 17 (Photo by: Will Hart/NBC)
The Blacklist Season 8 Episode 17
Megan Boone as Liz Keen and Rana Roy as Priya Laghari in season 8 episode 17 (Photo by: Will Hart/NBC)
The Blacklist Season 8 Episode 17
Hisham Tawfiq as Dembe Zuma and Megan Boone as Liz Keen in season 8 episode 17 (Photo by: Will Hart/NBC)
The Blacklist Season 8 Episode 17
Harry Lennix as Harold Cooper, Laura Sohn as Agent Alina Park and Diego Klattenhoff as Donald Ressler in season 8 episode 17 (Photo by: Will Hart/NBC)
The Blacklist Season 8 Episode 17
Laura Sohn as Agent Alina Park, Diego Klattenhoff as Donald Ressler and James Spader as Raymond “Red” Reddington in the “Ivan Stepanov” episode (Photo by: Will Hart/NBC)



RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR