‘The Blacklist’ Season 8 Episode 17 Photos, Plot and Trailer

The teaser video for NBC’s The Blacklist season eight episode 17 shows Red extremely concerned for Liz’s safety. Episode 17, “Ivan Stepanov,” will air on Friday, May 14, 2021.

The cast of The Blacklist is led by James Spader as Raymond “Red” Reddington and Megan Boone as Elizabeth Keen. Diego Klattenhoff plays Donald Ressler, Amir Arison is Aram Mojtabai, Hisham Tawfiq is Dembe Zuma, and Harry Lennix stars as Harold Cooper.

“Ivan Stepanov” Plot: Red tries desperately to rescue an old friend at all costs, while Liz and Townsend conduct an interrogation.

Season 8 Description, Courtesy of NBC:

With his back against the wall, Raymond Reddington (Spader) faces his most formidable enemy yet: Elizabeth Keen (Boone). Aligned with her mother, infamous Russian spy Katarina Rostova, Liz must decide how far she is willing to go to find out why Reddington has entered her life and what his endgame really is. The fallout between Reddington and Keen will have devastating consequences for all that lie in their wake, including the Task Force they helped to create.