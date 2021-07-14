The official trailer for Titans season three is jam-packed with tantalizing goodies including snippets of Scarecrow, Red Hood, and Commissioner Barbara Gordon. HBO Max’s full Titans trailer also finds Bruce Wayne seemingly hanging up the cowl as the team moves to Gotham City, with Bruce advising Dick to be a better Batman.

The cast includes Brenton Thwaites as Dick Grayson/Nightwing, Anna Diop as Kory Anders/Starfire, Teagan Croft as Rachel Roth/Raven, Ryan Potter as Gar Logan/Beast Boy, and Conor Leslie as Donna Troy/Wonder Girl. Curran Walters plays Jason Todd/Robin/Red Hood, Joshua Orpin is Conner Kent/Superboy, Alan Ritchson is Hank Hall/Hawk, Minka Kelly is Dawn Granger/Dov, Damaris Lewis is Komand’r/Blackfire, Savannah Welch is Barbara Gordon, and Vincent Kartheiser is Jonathan Crane/Scarecrow.

Jay Lycurgo recurs in season three as Tim Drake.

Season three will premiere on August 12, 2021 with the release of the first three episodes. New episodes will arrive each Thursday, with the third season wrapping up on October 21st.

The Weed Road Pictures and Berlanti Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television production was developed by Akiva Goldsman, Geoff Johns, and Greg Berlanti. Johns, Berlanti, Greg Walker, and Sarah Schechter are the executive producers.

The Plot, Courtesy of HBO Max:

Titans follows young heroes from across the DC Universe as they come of age and find where they belong. In season three, circumstances draw our heroes to Gotham City, where they will reunite with old friends and face new threats.









