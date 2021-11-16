Apple TV+ just launched the first official teaser trailer for Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock featuring the classic Fraggle Rock theme song. Premiering on January 21, 2022, the reboot of the popular ’80s series reunites Gobo, Red, Boober, Mokey, Wembley, and Uncle Travelling Matt for more wild adventures.

The original series debuted in January 1983 and kept kids entertained for five seasons. In April 2020, Apple TV+ returned to the weird world of Fraggles with Fraggle Rock: Rock On!, a series of shorts featuring celebrity guests including Alanis Morissette, Common, Jason Mraz, Neil Patrick Harris, Tiffany Haddish, and Ziggy Marley. Fraggle Rock: Rock On was filmed during the Covid-19 pandemic and was shot on iPhones, with the production team working from home.

The popularity of Fraggle Rock: Rock On! led to the streaming service greenlighting Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock.

The Jim Henson Company’s Lisa Henson and Halle Stanford serve as executive producers along with John Tartaglia, a longtime Henson collaborator. Matt Fusfeld, Alex Cuthbertson, and New Regency’s Yariv Milchan and Michael Schaefer also executive produce, with Fusfeld and Cuthbertson guiding the series as showrunners. Ritamarie Peruggi serves as a producer and Harvey Mason Jr. is the executive music producer.

Apple TV+ released the following description of the 13 episode first season:

“Jim Henson’s fun-loving, musical Fraggles are back! Join Gobo, Red, Wembley, Mokey, Boober, and new Fraggle friends on hilarious, epic adventures about the magic that happens when we celebrate and care for our interconnected world.”









