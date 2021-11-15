Focus Features’ new minute and a half teaser trailer for the second Downton Abbey film, Downton Abbey: A New Era, drops a significant number of hints as to what’s in store without giving too much away. In other words, it’s pretty much the perfect teaser.

Are we about to learn about a secret love of Violet Crawley’s? The teaser features Dame Maggie Smith as the Dowager Countess of Grantham informing Robert, along with assembled family members, “Years ago, before you were born, I met a man…and now I’ve come into the possession of a villa in the south of France.” A framed picture of a young Violet is shown as well as a reaction shot to her declaration. The teaser ends with Violet saying, “And with that, I will say good night and leave you to discuss my mysterious past.”

Originial cast members returning for the theatrical sequel include Hugh Bonneville as Robert Crawley, Laura Carmichael as Lady Edith, Michelle Dockery as Lady Mary, and Elizabeth McGovern as Cora Crawley. Jim Carter is Mr. Carson, Phyllis Logan is Mrs. Hughes, Penelope Wilton is Isobel Merton, and Imelda Staunton is Maud Bagshaw.

Brendan Coyle, Kevin Doyle, Joanne Froggatt, Matthew Goode, Harry Hadden-Paton, David Haig, Geraldine James, and Robert James-Collier also star. Additional cast reprising their roles include Simon Jones, Allen Leech, Sophie McShera, Tuppence Middleton, Stephen Campbell Moore, Lesley Nicol, and Kate Phillips.

Newcomers to the world of Downton Abbey include Hugh Dancy, Laura Haddock, Nathalie Baye, Jonathan Zaccai, and Dominic West.

Downton Abbey creator Julian Fellowes wrote the screenplay and serves as producer. Emmy and BAFTA Award-winning Gareth Neame and Emmy Award-winning Liz Trubridge also produce, with BAFTA and Emmy nominated Simon Curtis (My Week with Marilyn) directing.

Focus Features is releasing Downton Abbey: A New Era in theaters on March 18, 2022.

A Look Back at the First Downton Abbey Film’s Description:

The television series followed the lives of the Crawley family and the servants who worked for them at the turn of the 20th century in an Edwardian English country house. The initial film followed a Royal Visit to the Crawley family and Downton staff from the King and Queen of England and ended with a ball fitting for the Royal Family.







