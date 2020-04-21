‘I Know This Much is True’ May Episodes: Plot Details, Cast, and Air Dates

HBO’s new six-part limited series, I Know This Much is True, will premiere on Sunday, May 10, 2020 at 9pm ET/PT. The series is based on Wally Lamb’s bestselling novel and features three-time Oscar nominee Mark Ruffalo playing twin brothers Dominick and Thomas Birdsey.

Ruffalo’s co-stars include Melissa Leo, Rosie O’Donnell, Archie Panjabi, Imogen Poots, John Procaccino, and Rob Huebel. Philip Ettinger, Aisling Franciosi, Michael Greyeyes, Guillermo Diaz, Marcello Fonte, Bruce Greenwood, Brian Goodman, Juliette Lewis, and Kathryn Hahn also star in the limited series.

Writer/director Derek Cianfrance (The Place Beyond the Pines) executive produces with Ruffalo, Gregg Fienberg, Lynette Howell Taylor, Ben Browning, Glen Basner, Anya Epstein, and Wally Lamb.

The Plot: I Know This Much is True stars Ruffalo as identical twin brothers Dominick and Thomas Birdsey in a family saga that follows their parallel lives in an epic story of betrayal, sacrifice and forgiveness.

Episode 1

Debut date: SUNDAY, MAY 10 (9:00-10:00 p.m. ET/PT)

After paranoid schizophrenic Thomas Birdsey (Mark Ruffalo) has a violent public breakdown, Dominick Birdsey (Mark Ruffalo) finds himself stepping up to defend his identical twin brother in unexpected ways. As he navigates the fallout of Thomas’ actions, Dominick reflects on their childhood growing up under the tyrannical rule of their volatile step-father, Ray (John Procaccino), and their persistent desire to know the identity of their biological father. Dominick crosses paths with the prickly Nedra Frank (Juliette Lewis) as he attempts to have his grandfather’s manuscript translated from Italian into English as a gift for his ailing mother.

Written for Television by Derek Cianfrance; directed by Derek Cianfrance.

Debut date: SUNDAY, MAY 17 (9:00-10:00 p.m. ET/PT)

Tensions rise between Dominick (Mark Ruffalo) and his live-in girlfriend, Joy (Imogen Poots), as the media begins to take an interest in Thomas’ (Mark Ruffalo) case. In his attempt to have Thomas released from the Hatch forensic institute for the criminally insane, Dominick finds a potential ally in social worker Lisa Sheffer (Rosie O’Donnell), but learns that helping his brother may be more difficult than he thought. Dominick clashes with Thomas’ new psychiatrist, Dr. Patel (Archie Panjabi), as she begins to probe into his past. We learn about the shocking tragedy that triggered the dissolution of Dominick’s marriage to Dessa (Kathryn Hahn).

Written for Television by Derek Cianfrance; directed by Derek Cianfrance.

Debut date: SUNDAY, MAY 24 (9:00-10:00 p.m. ET/PT)

Sheffer (Rosie O’Donnell) preps Dominick (Mark Ruffalo) for a pivotal hearing with Hatch’s review board that could decide Thomas’ fate. A chance encounter with an old classmate brings painful childhood memories to the surface. Dominick reflects on his and Thomas’ time together at college, during which he met Dessa (Kathryn Hahn) and the signs of his brother’s illness first began to manifest. Joy (Imogen Poots) attempts to remedy the problems in her and Dominick’s relationship.

Written for Television by Derek Cianfrance; directed by Derek Cianfrance.

Debut date: SUNDAY, MAY 31 (9:00-10:00 p.m. ET/PT)

Despite the protestations of those closest to him, Dominick (Mark Ruffalo) returns to work before fully recovering from his accident. Heavily medicated, Dominick recalls the disturbing incident that lead to Thomas’ (Mark Ruffalo) first hospitalization while counting down the hours to Thomas’ hearing with the Hatch review board.

Written for Television by Derek Cianfrance; directed by Derek Cianfrance.







