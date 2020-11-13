‘Fresh Prince’ Reunion Debuts a Trailer and Announces a Premiere Date

The first trailer’s arrived for The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air Reunion, with Will Smith debuting the official two and a half-minute teaser across his social media accounts.

In addition to providing the first look at the reunion, HBO Max announced The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air special will premiere on Thursday, November 19, 2020.

The reunion on the set of the Banks’ home features Fresh Prince series regulars Tatyana Ali (“Ashley Banks”), Karyn Parsons (“Hilary Banks”), Joseph Marcell (“Geoffrey Butler”), Daphne Maxwell Reid (“Vivian Banks”), and Alfonso Ribeiro (“Carlton Banks”). Recurring guest star DJ Jazzy Jeff (“Jazz”) joins the celebration of the series’ 30th anniversary. Smith also brought in Janet Hubert (the original “Aunt Viv”) for their first chat about the series in 27 years.

Per HBO Max, “the special will be a funny and heartfelt night full of music, dancing, and a look at the cultural impact the series has had since its debut 30 years ago.”

Marcus Raboy (Whitney Cummings: Can I Touch It?) directed the special. Rikki Hughes is the showrunner and executive produced with Miguel Melendez, Lukas Kaiser, James Lassiter, and Brad Haugen. The reunion’s produced by Westbrook Media. Raphael Saadiq is the special’s executive music producer.

The original series ran for six seasons (1990-1996) and a total of 148 episodes. The Fresh Prince earned Golden Globe, Emmy, and Kids Choice Awards nominations over its lengthy run. It was also nominated for 11 Image Award nominations, winning three.