‘The Outpost’ Season 3 Episode 7 Photos: Preview of “Go Ahead and Run”

Season three of The CW’s fantasy action series The Outpost moves into the Sundays at 9pm ET/PT timeslot immediately following new episodes of Pandora beginning November 22, 2020. Season three episode seven, “Go Ahead and Run,” was directed by Jonathan English from a script by Jason Faller and Kynan Griffin.

The cast is led by Jessica Green as Talon and includes Jake Stormoen as Captain Garret Spears, Imogen Waterhouse as Gwynn Calkussar/Rosmund, Anand Desai-Barochia as Janzo, and Aaron Fontaine as Tobin. Reece Ritchie plays Zed, Izuka Hoyle is Wren, Jaye Griffiths is Yavalla, Georgia May Foote is Falista, and Adam Johnson as Munt.

“Go Ahead and Run” Plot: YOU’VE BEEN WARNED – Yavalla (Griffiths), Gwynn (Waterhouse) and Tobin (Fontaine) overtake the Capital with Talon (Green), Garret (Jake Stormoen) and Zed (Ritchie) hot on their heels. Meanwhile, the Outpost becomes a new home for a Prime Order brute.

Series Description, Courtesy of The CW:

After summoning Zed (Ritchie) and his Blackblood comrades to save the Outpost, Talon (Green) finds herself betrayed by her own kind and struggles to reconcile her human friends and her Blackblood heritage. With the demonic Lu Qiri providing the muscle to enforce Zed’s master plan, the Outpost’s human inhabitants are enslaved as miners in search of a mysterious substance to solve a dark riddle.

From her bedroom under house arrest, Gwynn (Waterhouse) plots her escape and the overthrow of her new foes. To save her beloved Garret (Stormoen), Talon is forced to summon a Blackblood Priestess named Yavalla (Griffiths) into the world. Yavalla prophesies a paradise for Blackbloods, and an era of peace for the world, but she soon discovers a power that threatens every living creature.

As Gwynn and Tobin (Fontaine) become Yavalla’s unwilling allies, Talon and her friends must fight, suffer, and sacrifice their way to save each other and vanquish their new enemies. As Talon discovers more about her lost family from Yavalla, she must piece together the truths from the lies, and solve the mystery of her heritage and a forgotten power, before the world becomes enslaved to a new power that could consume every living being.