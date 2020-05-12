‘How to Get Away with Murder’ Series Finale Details, Photos, and Trailer

How to Get Away with Murder promises all will be revealed with the explosive series finale airing May 14, 2020 at 10pm ET/PT. Season six episode 15, “Stay,” was directed by Stephen Cragg from a script by Pete Nowalk.

The cast is led by Oscar winner Viola Davis as Professor Annalise Keating. Billy Brown plays Detective Nate Lahey, Jack Falahee is Connor Walsh, Aja Naomi King is Michaela Pratt, Matt McGorry is Asher Millstone, and Karla Souza is Laurel Castillo. The cast also includes Charlie Weber as Frank Delfino, Liza Weil as Bonnie Winterbottom, Conrad Ricamora as Oliver Hampton, Rome Flynn as Gabriel Maddox, and Amirah Vann as Tegan Price.

Episode 15 guest stars include Cicely Tyson as Ophelia, Alfred Enoch as Wes Gibbins, Esai Morales as Jorge Castillo, Laura Innes as Governor Lynn Birkhead, and William R. Moses as Agent Lanford.

“Stay” Plot – Annalise discovers there’s a surprise witness that threatens her case. Meanwhile, Connor tries to persuade the K3 to go along with a new plan. Elsewhere, a lie between Frank and Bonnie threatens their relationship as Annalise’s killer is finally revealed on the series finale.







The Final Season Plot:

After Annalise’s class action victory in the Supreme Court, Michaela, Connor, Asher and Laurel move on to the next chapter of their lives. This season, a new mystery involving one of their own will unfold, as relationships are fractured and new secrets are exposed.







