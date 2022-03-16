‘Gaslit’ Trailer: Julia Roberts Channels Martha Mitchell in the Starz Series

Oscar winner Julia Roberts stars as Watergate whistleblower Martha Mitchell in Starz’s limited series Gaslit. The new trailer spotlights Martha’s extraordinary role in the investigation of Nixon’s involvement in the Watergate scandal that ultimately took down his presidency.

Oscar winner Sean Penn stars as Nixon’s Attorney General John Mitchell. The cast also includes Dan Stevens as John Dean, Betty Gilpin as Mo Dean, Shea Whigham as G. Gordon Liddy, and Darby Camp as Marty Mitchell.

The limited series, based on the “Slow Burn” podcast, was created by showrunner and executive producer Robbie Pickering. Podcast creator Leon Neyfakh consulted on the series. Esmail Corp’s Sam Esmail and Chad Hamilton executive produced along Anonymous Content and Slate’s Gabriel Roth and Josh Levin. Red Om Films’ Julia Roberts also executive produces, with Lisa Gillan and Marisa Yeres Gill co-executive producing.

Matt Ross (Captain Fantastic, 28 Hotel Rooms) directed and executive produces.

Starz has set a Sunday, April 24, 2022 premiere date for the much-anticipated limited series.

The Plot, Courtesy of Starz:

“Gaslit is a modern take on Watergate that focuses on the untold stories and forgotten characters of the scandal – from Nixon’s bumbling and opportunistic subordinates to the deranged zealots aiding and abetting their crimes to the tragic whistleblowers who would eventually bring the whole rotten enterprise crashing down.

The story will center on Martha Mitchell, played by Julia Roberts. A big personality with an even bigger mouth. Martha is a celebrity Arkansan socialite and wife to Nixon’s loyal Attorney General, John Mitchell, played by Sean Penn. Despite her party affiliation, she’s the first person to publicly sound the alarm on Nixon’s involvement in Watergate, causing both the Presidency and her personal life to unravel. As Attorney General, John Mitchell is Nixon’s most trusted advisor and best friend. Temperamental, foul-mouthed and ruthless – yet hopelessly in love with his famously outspoken wife – he’ll be forced to choose between Martha and the President.”







