‘Ghosts’ Starring Rose McIver Gets a Full Season Order

The half-hour comedy Ghosts has received a spirited reception from viewers and has earned a full season order from CBS. Starring Rose McIver (iZombie), Ghosts premiered on October 7, 2021 and is the season’s most watched new comedy.

“We’re thrilled this spirited new comedy has struck a chord with viewers and critics alike and is off to a great start,” stated Thom Sherman, Sr. Executive Vice President, Programming, CBS Entertainment. “We’ve loved Ghosts since day one, and thank the outstanding executive producers, cast and writers for skillfully bringing to life the boldest, most unique comedy you’ll find anywhere on television this season.”

The series is based on the popular BBC comedy that debuted in 2019 and has aired for three seasons. CBS’s version currently airs on Thursdays at 9pm ET/P and has been drawing in 7+ million viewers each week.

In addition to Rose McIver, the first season stars Utkarsh Ambudkar, Brandon Scott Jones, Richie Moriarty, Danielle Pinnock, Asher Grodman, Román Zaragoza, Sheila Carrasco, Rebecca Wisocky, and Devan Chandler Long.

Ghosts is a CBS Studios production in association with Lionsgate Television and BBC Studios’ Los Angeles production arm.

The Plot, Courtesy of CBS:

Ghosts is a single-camera comedy starring Rose McIver and Utkarsh Ambudkar as Samantha and Jay, a cheerful freelance journalist and up-and-coming chef from the city, respectively, who throw both caution and money to the wind when they decide to convert a huge rundown country estate they inherited into a bed & breakfast—only to find it’s inhabited by the many spirits of deceased residents who now call it home.

The departed souls are a close-knit, eclectic group that includes a saucy Prohibition-era lounge singer (Pinnock); a pompous 1700s militiaman (Jones); a ‘60s hippie fond of hallucinogens (Carrasco); an overly upbeat ‘80s scout troop leader (Moriarty); a cod-obsessed Viking explorer from 1009 (Long); a slick ‘90s finance bro (Grodman); a sarcastic and witty native from the 1500s (Zaragoza); and a society woman and wife of an 1800s robber baron who is Samantha’s ancestor (Wisocky), to name a few.

If the spirits were anxious about the commotion a renovation and B&B will create in their home, it's nothing compared to when they realize Samantha is the first live person who can see and hear them.








