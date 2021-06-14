‘Girls5eva’ Snags a Second Season Renewal from Peacock

Girls5eva will be returning for a second season or, as Peacock words it in their announcement video, Girls5eva are now “officially two hit wonders.” The half-hour comedy’s first season premiered on May 6, 2021 and currently sits at 97% fresh on Rotten Tomatoes.

The series stars Grammy Award-winner Sara Bareilles, Grammy and Tony Award-winner Renée Elise Goldsberry, Emmy Award-winner Paula Pell, and New York Times bestselling author Busy Philipps.

“We are so excited to continue Girls5eva alongside this incredibly talented group of cast and producers,” stated Lisa Katz, President, Scripted Content, NBCUniversal Television and Streaming. “It was hard to miss the immediate fandom that was born after the launch of this series. This aspirational comeback story is filled with heart and friendship, perfectly blended with catchy-songs and humor, and delivered by an exceptionally versatile cast. We look forward to following this group’s journey as they continue to hit just the right notes.”

Emmy Award-winner Meredith Scardino created the series and executive produces. Jeff Richmond, Tina Fey, Eric Gurian, Robert Carlock, and David Miner are also involved as executive producers. The series is produced by Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group.

The Plot, Courtesy of Peacock:

When a one-hit-wonder girl group from the ’90s gets sampled by a young rapper, its members reunite to give their pop star dreams one more shot. They may be grown women balancing spouses, kids, jobs, debt, aging parents, and shoulder pain, but can‘t they also be Girls5eva?







