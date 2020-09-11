‘The 100’ Season 7 Episode 14 Photos: “A Sort of Homecoming” Preview

The end is near. There are only three new episodes remaining in The CW’s The 100 season seven…and in the series overall. Up next is season seven episode 14, “A Sort of Homecoming,” airing on September 16, 2020. Jessica Harmon (“Niylah”) makes her The 100 directorial debut with episode 14 written by Sean Crouch.

Season seven stars Eliza Taylor as Clarke, Bob Morley as Bellamy, Marie Avgeropoulos as Octavia, Lindsey Morgan as Raven, and Richard Harmon as Murphy. Tasya Teles is Echo, Shannon Kook plays Jordan, JR Bourne is Russell Lightbourne VII, Shelby Flannery is Hope Diyoza, Ivana Milicevic is Diyoza, Adina Porter is Indra, and Chuku Modu plays Dr. Gabriel Santiago.

“A Sort of Homecoming” Plot: Clarke (Taylor) and her friends reckon with all that has happened only to find an unexpected threat looming.







Season 7 Description, Courtesy of The CW:

The seventh and final season opens with our heroes picking up the pieces of the society they destroyed on Sanctum. Still reeling from her mother’s death, Clarke, perhaps more than anyone, feels the toll of years upon years of fighting and loss. The group soon finds that maintaining order among the competing factions is no easy feat, and one that has them questioning whether their commitment to doing better was worth the price.

At the same time, our heroes must contend with new obstacles on a scale beyond any that they previously experienced as they unravel the mysteries of the Anomaly. What they encounter on this epic journey pushes them to their limits both physically and emotionally, challenging their long-held conceptions of family, love, and sacrifice. Ultimately, our heroes must answer for themselves what it means to truly live, and not just survive.